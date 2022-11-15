Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Recap, Speech Highlights for Roberto Luongo, More

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Recap, Speech Highlights for Roberto Luongo, MoreNovember 15, 2022
Six hockey legends were officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.
Roberto Luongo and twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin headlined the inductees in their first year of eligibility. They were joined by Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen and the late Herb Carnegie, who is the lone inductee not in the player category.
One of the best goaltenders of his era, Luongo closed out the proceedings with the final speech of the night. He retired with the fourth-most wins in NHL history at 489 and the second-most games played by a goalie at 1,044.
Luongo played for the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers before joining the Vancouver Canucks, where he played alongside the Sedin brothers. He racked up 252 wins in Vancouver, his most with a single team.
Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis
“When I got the call, the first thing I asked was if you guys were in too… I wanted to go in with you guys.” - <br><br>An emotional Roberto Luongo to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> teammates Henrik and Daniel Sedin on the night of his Hockey Hall of Fame induction.
The Sedin brothers were an iconic playmaking tandem for the Canucks for nearly two decades.
NHL Network @NHLNetwork
"They're the best give-and-go tandem since Malone and Stockton in basketball."<br><br>John Torchetti breaks down what made Daniel and Henrik Sedin so dangerous.<a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyHallFame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyHallFame</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinWeekes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinWeekes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTDBkoagx8">pic.twitter.com/oTDBkoagx8</a>
Usually the finisher of the two, Daniel Sedin was up first this time. His 393 career goals rank first in Canucks franchise history, and he's second behind only his brother in assists, points, plus-minus, games played and power-play points. Daniel was also a former Art Ross Trophy winner and Ted Lindsay Award winner.
TSN @TSN_Sports
"In my mind, you're a better hockey player than me. A better person than me, and I'm saying this sincerely, but also knowing you'll be standing up here in about ten minutes." <br><br>Daniel Sedin, acknowledges Henrik in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> speech! <a href="https://t.co/6oN6RtJq67">pic.twitter.com/6oN6RtJq67</a>
Henrik Sedin took the stage next. A former Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner, he is one of the best passers in NHL history and is the Canucks' all-time leader in almost every major offensive category.
Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance
"To end the debate of who was the better player in our careers, I missed only 30 games in our career and our production is not the same." - Henrik Sedin closes his HHOF speech by making the argument - with statistics - that he's better than his brother and linemate. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>
Joshua Clipperton @JClipperton_CP
Henrik Sedin, who just recovered from COVID-19, jokes on the game-time decision of making it to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF2022</a> ceremony:<br><br>"As our coaches always said, Henrik at 70 per cent is a lot better than Daniel at 100."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>
TSN @TSN_Sports
"So with Daniel, I was barely a 20-goal scorer, without him I would have been a career 45-goal scorer." <br><br>Henrik ending off his Hall of Fame speech with a nod at Daniel 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JKeySyuN2F">pic.twitter.com/JKeySyuN2F</a>
Carnegie was honored posthumously as part of the builder category. He competed on four Allan Cup teams in the 1940s and helped lead the Quebec Aces to the Alexander Cup as Canadian semi-pro champions in 1953. He is considered one of the best players never to play in the NHL. After his retirement in 1954, Carnegie worked to further diversify the sport of hockey until he died in 2012.
Randip Janda @RandipJanda
Denied his own NHL dream, Herb Carnegie devoted so much to hockey & helped launch the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> dreams of so many after him.<br><br>Congratulations to the Carnegie Family. This is such a special moment for hockey 🙏🏽 <a href="https://twitter.com/CarnegieInit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarnegieInit</a>
Sallinen is widely regarded as one of the greatest European players in women's hockey history. She racked up 514 points (240 goals, 274 assists) in 227 Finnish Elite League games and is now the first European woman ever to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Angela Ruggiero @AngelaRuggiero
Congrats to Riikka Sallinen on her induction to the <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyHallFame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyHallFame</a>! She will officially be the first European woman - so cool to witness & love seeing another deserving woman inducted 💪🏻🌟 <a href="https://t.co/709XA1cMg8">pic.twitter.com/709XA1cMg8</a>
Alfredsson captained the Ottawa Senators for 13 seasons during his 18-year career, which also included a one-season stint with the Detroit Red Wings. He retired as Ottawa's franchise leader in goals, assists and points.
Steve Lloyd @TSNSteveLloyd
Daniel Alfredsson’s speech tonight should give people outside of the Ottawa bubble an idea as to why he’s so revered in this town. It goes beyond being a great player. He used the opportunity to speak on a big stage to touch on inclusiveness, and the importance of mental health.
Ottawa Senators @Senators
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> players took to the bench following tonight’s game to honour Daniel Alfredsson’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JO33SqJZrO">pic.twitter.com/JO33SqJZrO</a>
Turning the page to the class of 2023, potential headliners include Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford and Justin Williams.