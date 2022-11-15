Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Recap, Speech Highlights for Roberto Luongo, More

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Six hockey legends were officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Roberto Luongo and twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin headlined the inductees in their first year of eligibility. They were joined by Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen and the late Herb Carnegie, who is the lone inductee not in the player category.

One of the best goaltenders of his era, Luongo closed out the proceedings with the final speech of the night. He retired with the fourth-most wins in NHL history at 489 and the second-most games played by a goalie at 1,044.

Luongo played for the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers before joining the Vancouver Canucks, where he played alongside the Sedin brothers. He racked up 252 wins in Vancouver, his most with a single team.

The Sedin brothers were an iconic playmaking tandem for the Canucks for nearly two decades.

Usually the finisher of the two, Daniel Sedin was up first this time. His 393 career goals rank first in Canucks franchise history, and he's second behind only his brother in assists, points, plus-minus, games played and power-play points. Daniel was also a former Art Ross Trophy winner and Ted Lindsay Award winner.

Henrik Sedin took the stage next. A former Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner, he is one of the best passers in NHL history and is the Canucks' all-time leader in almost every major offensive category.

Carnegie was honored posthumously as part of the builder category. He competed on four Allan Cup teams in the 1940s and helped lead the Quebec Aces to the Alexander Cup as Canadian semi-pro champions in 1953. He is considered one of the best players never to play in the NHL. After his retirement in 1954, Carnegie worked to further diversify the sport of hockey until he died in 2012.

Sallinen is widely regarded as one of the greatest European players in women's hockey history. She racked up 514 points (240 goals, 274 assists) in 227 Finnish Elite League games and is now the first European woman ever to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Alfredsson captained the Ottawa Senators for 13 seasons during his 18-year career, which also included a one-season stint with the Detroit Red Wings. He retired as Ottawa's franchise leader in goals, assists and points.

Turning the page to the class of 2023, potential headliners include Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford and Justin Williams.