X

    Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Recap, Speech Highlights for Roberto Luongo, More

    Doric SamNovember 15, 2022

    TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Bernice Carnegie (accepting for her deceased father Herb Carnegie) and Daniel Alfredsson attend a press opportunity for their Hall induction at the Hockey Hall Of Fame on November 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Six hockey legends were officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night.

    Roberto Luongo and twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin headlined the inductees in their first year of eligibility. They were joined by Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen and the late Herb Carnegie, who is the lone inductee not in the player category.

    One of the best goaltenders of his era, Luongo closed out the proceedings with the final speech of the night. He retired with the fourth-most wins in NHL history at 489 and the second-most games played by a goalie at 1,044.

    Luongo played for the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers before joining the Vancouver Canucks, where he played alongside the Sedin brothers. He racked up 252 wins in Vancouver, his most with a single team.

    Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance

    Roberto Luongo gave an emotional, compelling and mostly extemporaneous speech, with just notes, which is his preferred style, hitting on the topic dearest to him: family. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>

    Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis

    “When I got the call, the first thing I asked was if you guys were in too… I wanted to go in with you guys.” - <br><br>An emotional Roberto Luongo to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> teammates Henrik and Daniel Sedin on the night of his Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

    Avry's Sports Show @Avry

    Roberto Luongo calling his infamous trip to the washroom in the NHL playoffs "bathroom shenanigans" is amazing as he thanked his goaltending partners. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Roberto Luongo! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/OS1XyaUFow">pic.twitter.com/OS1XyaUFow</a>

    The Sedin brothers were an iconic playmaking tandem for the Canucks for nearly two decades.

    NHL Network @NHLNetwork

    "They're the best give-and-go tandem since Malone and Stockton in basketball."<br><br>John Torchetti breaks down what made Daniel and Henrik Sedin so dangerous.<a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyHallFame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyHallFame</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinWeekes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinWeekes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTDBkoagx8">pic.twitter.com/oTDBkoagx8</a>

    Usually the finisher of the two, Daniel Sedin was up first this time. His 393 career goals rank first in Canucks franchise history, and he's second behind only his brother in assists, points, plus-minus, games played and power-play points. Daniel was also a former Art Ross Trophy winner and Ted Lindsay Award winner.

    Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Recap, Speech Highlights for Roberto Luongo, More
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    luke fox @lukefoxjukebox

    Brian Burke presents Daniel Sedin with his HHOF plaque: "First off, I want to thank anyone who picked me to speak before Henrik."

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    "In my mind, you're a better hockey player than me. A better person than me, and I'm saying this sincerely, but also knowing you'll be standing up here in about ten minutes." <br><br>Daniel Sedin, acknowledges Henrik in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> speech! <a href="https://t.co/6oN6RtJq67">pic.twitter.com/6oN6RtJq67</a>

    Henrik Sedin took the stage next. A former Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner, he is one of the best passers in NHL history and is the Canucks' all-time leader in almost every major offensive category.

    Thomas Drance @ThomasDrance

    "To end the debate of who was the better player in our careers, I missed only 30 games in our career and our production is not the same." - Henrik Sedin closes his HHOF speech by making the argument - with statistics - that he's better than his brother and linemate. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>

    Joshua Clipperton @JClipperton_CP

    Henrik Sedin, who just recovered from COVID-19, jokes on the game-time decision of making it to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF2022</a> ceremony:<br><br>"As our coaches always said, Henrik at 70 per cent is a lot better than Daniel at 100."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    "So with Daniel, I was barely a 20-goal scorer, without him I would have been a career 45-goal scorer." <br><br>Henrik ending off his Hall of Fame speech with a nod at Daniel 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JKeySyuN2F">pic.twitter.com/JKeySyuN2F</a>

    Carnegie was honored posthumously as part of the builder category. He competed on four Allan Cup teams in the 1940s and helped lead the Quebec Aces to the Alexander Cup as Canadian semi-pro champions in 1953. He is considered one of the best players never to play in the NHL. After his retirement in 1954, Carnegie worked to further diversify the sport of hockey until he died in 2012.

    Randip Janda @RandipJanda

    Denied his own NHL dream, Herb Carnegie devoted so much to hockey &amp; helped launch the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> dreams of so many after him.<br><br>Congratulations to the Carnegie Family. This is such a special moment for hockey 🙏🏽 <a href="https://twitter.com/CarnegieInit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarnegieInit</a>

    Rob Williams @RobTheHockeyGuy

    Phenomenal HOF speech by Herb Carnegie's daughter Bernice.

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Herb Carnegie's daughter Bernice accepts her father's Hall of Fame on his behalf. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/HDhezEmkWu">pic.twitter.com/HDhezEmkWu</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Herb Carnegie's son Dale recalls his father's life during his HHOF induction speech. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/5lobumWlK0">pic.twitter.com/5lobumWlK0</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Angela James shares the story of Herb Carnegie before introducing his family on his behalf. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/nY3t5TuCEZ">pic.twitter.com/nY3t5TuCEZ</a>

    Sallinen is widely regarded as one of the greatest European players in women's hockey history. She racked up 514 points (240 goals, 274 assists) in 227 Finnish Elite League games and is now the first European woman ever to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

    Angela Ruggiero @AngelaRuggiero

    Congrats to Riikka Sallinen on her induction to the <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyHallFame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyHallFame</a>! She will officially be the first European woman - so cool to witness &amp; love seeing another deserving woman inducted 💪🏻🌟 <a href="https://t.co/709XA1cMg8">pic.twitter.com/709XA1cMg8</a>

    Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 @rachelmlenzi

    Riikka Sallinen is the Jaromir Jagr or Ichiro of women’s hockey, longevity-wise. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/JC9svV8O3Z">https://t.co/JC9svV8O3Z</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    Congratulations Riikka Sallinen on your HHOF induction! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/8MTipAfVIw">pic.twitter.com/8MTipAfVIw</a>

    Alfredsson captained the Ottawa Senators for 13 seasons during his 18-year career, which also included a one-season stint with the Detroit Red Wings. He retired as Ottawa's franchise leader in goals, assists and points.

    Steve Lloyd @TSNSteveLloyd

    Daniel Alfredsson’s speech tonight should give people outside of the Ottawa bubble an idea as to why he’s so revered in this town. It goes beyond being a great player. He used the opportunity to speak on a big stage to touch on inclusiveness, and the importance of mental health.

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    <a href="https://t.co/cCu9ivzHig">pic.twitter.com/cCu9ivzHig</a>

    Ottawa Senators @Senators

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> players took to the bench following tonight’s game to honour Daniel Alfredsson’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JO33SqJZrO">pic.twitter.com/JO33SqJZrO</a>

    Turning the page to the class of 2023, potential headliners include Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford and Justin Williams.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.