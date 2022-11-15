XFL Draft 2022: Full Selection Order, Format and Schedule for The Rock's League

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

The D.C. Defenders will be selecting first in the XFL draft.

The new league, which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced the draft order and schedule for this week's event:

According to the league's official website, the draft will take place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. A total of 1,700 players in the XFL draft pool will be competing for the 528 training camp spot and 400 active player roster spots, but XFL head coaches already pre-selected quarterbacks.

Those quarterbacks will be announced Tuesday during a live-stream on the league website.

The first day of the draft will see offensive skill positions, defensive backs, defensive front-seven players and offensive linemen selected with 11 rounds of picks per the four positional groupings, while the second day will be dedicated to special team players before time dedicated to open selections for all positions.

While past attempts at XFL leagues have failed, there is no shortage of star power this time around.

Not only is The Rock involved as one of the league owners, but former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is the head coach of the Arlington Renegades. Four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward is the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson is the head coach of the Vegas Vipers. Meanwhile, longtime NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will serve as the head coach for the Houston Roughnecks.

One of the biggest questions heading into the post-NFL season for the new league is whether any players will emerge as household names.

P.J. Walker starred in the last edition of the XFL and is now a quarterback on the Carolina Panthers with five starts under his belt this season. He also started a game in 2020 and 2021 for the NFC South team.

Maybe the next Walker will hear his name called in the upcoming draft.