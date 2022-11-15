Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics.

Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.

It was far from a solo effort, as Jaylen Brown (26 points, six rebounds and six assists) and Marcus Smart (22 points, eight assists and five rebounds) helped the home team overcome 37 points and eight dimes from Gilgeous-Alexander.

While the game came down to the last minute, a second-quarter technical foul on Tatum caught the attention of Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and others:

Fortunately for the Celtics, the technical foul didn't prove too costly. Boston outscored the Thunder by 11 in the final quarter, overcoming a 15-point third-quarter deficit against a team that was on a two-game winning streak even if it doesn't have particularly high expectations this season.

While Tatum and Brown were the stars, Smart and Derrick White combined for 10 straight Celtics points in the final two minutes. They each made a clutch three-pointer and scored in the lane, holding off a late push from Gilgeous-Alexander.

The result was another win for the championship contenders. Tatum continued his hot start to the season with a second consecutive double-double after he posted 43 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

He will look to extend that streak—and avoid a questionable technical foul—when the Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.