MLB Rumors: Anthony Rizzo is Astros' Top Target for First Base; Gurriel, Abreu Linked

The Houston Astros are reportedly looking to add a strong first baseman in free agency this offseason, and they already have some options in mind.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros are eyeing a trio of free-agent first basemen, headlined by New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo.

"The Astros have identified Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free-agent target at first base," Rosenthal wrote. "They also are considering Yuli Gurriel and José Abreu, but signing Rizzo would serve the dual purpose of bolstering their own roster while weakening the Yankees'."

On their way to their World Series win, the Astros got a good look at Rizzo during their four-game sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS. Like the majority of New York's batters, he struggled at the plate during the entire series, hitting 3-for-12 with a home run and four RBI. However, Rizzo led the Yankees in the postseason with eight RBI and a .432 on-base percentage.

Rizzo is coming off a strong regular-season performance that saw him hit .224/.338/.480 with 32 homers and 75 RBI across 130 appearances. The 33-year-old is also one of the best fielders at his position, as he was named one of the finalists for the Gold Glove Award in the American League. He already has four Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove on his mantle.

While adding Rizzo would be a major boost to the World Series champions, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see him jump ship to a rival team after losing to the Astros in the postseason.

If Houston misses out on Rizzo, either Abreu or Gurriel would be more than serviceable fall-back options. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, had a solid season at the plate for the Chicago White Sox, though his power dipped considerably. He hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBI, down from 30 homers and 117 RBI in 2021.

Gurriel has spent his entire seven-year MLB career in Houston, so retaining him would maintain the team's core. However, he's coming off a down year in which he hit .242/.288/.360 with eight home runs and 53 RBI.