Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

1 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase was one of fantasy's breakout stars during his sensational 2021 rookie season. He was off to an equally impressive follow-up before suffering an injury in Week 7.

The Cincinnati Bengals star had a few massive outings during the first two months of the season but hasn't been on the field since injuring his hip against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hip issues can be troubling, but the Bengals ultimately declined to place Chase on the injured reserve in hopes he would be able to return before missing the mandatory four games that an IR stint would require.

While ESPN's Adam Schefter initially revealed that the wideout was expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Chase is reportedly ahead of schedule and eyeing up a potential return in Week 11.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said that his No. 1 receiver "feels good" and will "hopefully maybe" be back after the team's Week 10 bye.

Fantasy managers in need of high-end production at the wideout position should do their best to acquire Chase before his return.

Prior to his injury, the wideout was on an absolute tear, ranking No. 4 in PPR fantasy points scored at the WR position through Week 7, a rank buoyed by four touchdowns over his last two healthy contests.

If Chase is truly healthy—and there's little reason to believe Cincinnati would rush the 22-year-old back into service if he's not—he should pick up right where he left off. Despite this, desperate managers fighting for a playoff spot may be willing to offload him for a cheaper cost while his status remains in the air.