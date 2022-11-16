Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

0 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy season featured a little of everything—for better and for worse.

At quarterback, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields continued his charge up the leaderboard (and into the NFL record books) with another huge rushing effort. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, with his wide receiver corps decimated by injuries, disappointed...again.

At running back, if you started Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts or Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, it was probably a good week. If you rolled out Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, not so much. Wide receiver was a tale of feast or famine. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings supplied the former, while Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams provided the latter.

At tight end, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs had another big week, because of course he did. But the list of tight ends who either disappointed or sat out altogether is depressingly long.

With that said, there's no time for celebrating or mourning. Now that we're into the final month of the fantasy regular season, looking back is a waste of time and effort. The focus needs to be on the future and getting into the playoffs.

Let's get down to work figuring out the best fantasy plays of Week 11 with these position-by-position PPR rankings and analysis.