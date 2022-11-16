Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11November 16, 2022
Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy season featured a little of everything—for better and for worse.
At quarterback, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields continued his charge up the leaderboard (and into the NFL record books) with another huge rushing effort. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, with his wide receiver corps decimated by injuries, disappointed...again.
At running back, if you started Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts or Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, it was probably a good week. If you rolled out Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, not so much. Wide receiver was a tale of feast or famine. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings supplied the former, while Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams provided the latter.
At tight end, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs had another big week, because of course he did. But the list of tight ends who either disappointed or sat out altogether is depressingly long.
With that said, there's no time for celebrating or mourning. Now that we're into the final month of the fantasy regular season, looking back is a waste of time and effort. The focus needs to be on the future and getting into the playoffs.
Let's get down to work figuring out the best fantasy plays of Week 11 with these position-by-position PPR rankings and analysis.
Quarterbacks
Injuries wreak havoc on fantasy leagues each and every year. The 2022 season is no different, and 10 weeks in those injuries have hit the quarterback position pretty hard.
Las Sunday's matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams was rendered something of a fantasy wasteland when both Matthew Stafford of the Rams (concussion) and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (hamstring) were both late scratches. Assuming he clears the protocol, Stafford would seem the safer bet to play in Week 11, but it's Murray (the sixth-ranked quarterback over the first nine weeks of the season) who is more fantasy-relevant, and he's not a sure bet to play in Week 11.
Then there's Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who is playing with a strained UCL in his throwing elbow. Allen gutted through the injury to throw for 205 yards and a touchdown last week while adding 86 more yards on the ground. But Allen also threw a pair of interceptions and likely won't practice much (if at all) ahead of this week's home date with the Cleveland Browns.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
At No. 4 in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks, Burrow has been solid for fantasy managers in 2022. The Steelers looked better defensively last week against the Saints, but Pittsburgh remains a top-10 fantasy matchup for the position.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)
Prescott has been a decent QB1 since returning to the field, rankings eighth in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks since Week 6. The Vikings are winning, but the Minnesota defense has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in 2022.
BAD MATCHUPS
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
The Raiders are in free fall, but Carr has been productive for fantasy managers recently. He's quietly seventh in fantasy points among quarterbacks over the past two weeks. That's not likely to continue Sunday in Denver against a Broncos team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game in the AFC to quarterbacks.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Last week's 357 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against a stout Bills defense is closer to Cousins' ceiling than his floor against the similarly stingy Cowboys, and that showing landed Cousins 18th in fantasy points for the week.
SLEEPER
Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers (at BAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
With P.J. Walker dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Mayfield is expected to draw the start for the Panthers against the Ravens in Week 11. This isn't a play for the risk-averse, but there's a good potential for some garbage-time numbers in a favorable matchup.
WEEK 11 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at IND)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LAC)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. CLE) [INJURED]
4. Justin Fields, CHI (at ATL)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CAR)
6. Joe Burrow, CIN (at PIT)
7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at MIN)
8. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. KC)
9. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF) [INJURED]
10. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. LV)
11. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. TEN)
12. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at ARI)
13. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at NO) [INJURED]
14. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DET)
15. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DAL)
16. Marcus Mariota, ATL (vs. CHI)
17. Derek Carr, LV (at DEN)
18. Jared Goff, DET (at NYG)
19. Matt Ryan, IND (vs. PHI)
20. Baker Mayfield, CAR (at BAL)
21. Davis Mills, HOU (vs. WAS)
22. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at HOU)
23. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. CIN)
24. Andy Dalton, NO (vs. LAR)
25. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at GB)
26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. NE)
27. Mac Jones, NE (vs. NYJ)
28. Jacoby Brissett, CLE (at BUF)
29. Case Keenum, BUF (vs. CLE)
30. Colt McCoy, ARI (vs. SF)
Running Backs
Apparently, rostering Christian McCaffrey in 2022 will involve running the complete gamut of human emotions. In Week 11, it's anxiety's turn.
It's not like McCaffrey had a bad week in terms of fantasy points. His 17.7 PPR points in Week 10 were enough to land him 11th at the position ahead of the likes of Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie phenoms Dameon Pierce (Houston Texans) and Kenneth Walker (Seattle Seahawks).
But McCaffrey was actually second among 49ers running backs in touches on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell had one more in his first game back from injured reserve.
Frankly, this shouldn't surprise anyone. Mitchell is a talented young back, and the 49ers are interested in winning games and keeping their backs fresh, not padding stat lines.
It goes without saying that McCaffrey is a locked-in top-five running back. But his fantasy ceiling takes a slight hit with the knowledge that barring an injury, McCaffrey isn't going to see the workload of backs like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders (at HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
Rookie Brain Robinson may be Washington's nominal stater in the backfield, but Gibson has been the far more productive back on a per-touch basis. Both Commanders backs could have success Sunday in Houston, though, as the Texans are allowing a whopping 181.8 yards per game on the ground.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
After Patterson's clunker last week against the Panthers, many fantasy managers are likely hesitant about trusting him. But the Bears have allowed the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs so far this season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
Harris is coming off one of his better games of the season—a 20-carry, 99-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints. But the Bengals haven't been kind to opposing running backs this season, allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400)
When we last saw Mixon on the field, he was putting together a record-setting five-touchdown performance. However, the Steelers just held Alvin Kamara in check, and Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the NFL in run defense at 108 yards per game.
SLEEPER
Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Murray and Melvin Gordon III are splitting touches just about right down the middle in Denver, and neither was especially effective last week against the Titans. But there's a significant difference between Tennessee's run defense and a Vegas defense allowing over 125 rushing yards per game.
WEEK 11 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DET)
2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at GB)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs, KC)
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PHI)
5. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. ARI)
6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL)
7. Nick Chubb, CLE (at BUF)
8. Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT)
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LAR)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
11. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TEN)
12. Miles Sanders, PHI (at IND)
13. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. WAS)
14. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NYJ)
15. Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. CLE)
16. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at BAL)
17. David Montgomery, CHI (at ATL)
18. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CIN)
19. Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN)
20. Jamaal Williams, DET (at NYG)
21. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
22. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at HOU)
23. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CHI)
24. James Conner, AZ (vs. SF)
25. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at LAC)
26. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. HOU)
27. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN) [INJURED]
28. Michael Carter, NYJ (at NE)
29. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. ARI)
30. D'Andre Swift, DET (at NYG)
31. Latavius Murray, DEN (v. LV)
32. James Robinson, NYJ (at NE)
33. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CHI)
34. Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. LV)
35. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. TEN)
36. Damien Harris, NE (vs. NYJ)
37. Kareem Hunt, CLE (at BUF)
38. Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. CHI)
39. Kenyan Drake, BAL (vs. CAR)
40. Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NO)
41. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at LAC)
42. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at NO)
43. James Cook, BUF (vs. CLE)
44. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. CIN)
45. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at BAL)
46. Nyheim Hines, BUF (v. CLE)
47. Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at GB)
48. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at IND)
49. Raheem Blackshear, CAR (at BAL)
50. Ameer Abdullah, LV (at DEN)
Wide Receivers
The top of the wide receiver rankings was a tale of polar opposites in Week 10.
In Buffalo, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings didn't have the best fantasy line of his career, but his 193 receiving yards (on 10 catches) were a career-best. That he did it against one of the best pass defenses in the league is all the more impressive. And the fourth-down catch he made in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's comeback win is the stuff of legend.
In fairness to Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, it's
hardly his fault that he had three catches for minus-1 yard Sunday against the
Arizona Cardinals. Or that he suffered a high-ankle sprain that will require surgery and land him on injured reserve.
But losing fantasy football's No. 1 wide receiver to a multiweek injury, especially this late in the year, is a season-killer. There's just no getting around it.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Boyd's target share and production have both picked up since Ja'Marr Chase went down with a hip injury, and this week he gets a Steelers defends allowing the most PPR points per game in the AFC to wideouts. Boyd also found the end zone against the Steelers back in Week 1.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
Olave is the highest-scoring rookie wide receiver by a fair margin and a top-20 fantasy option at the position for the season. Another big game could be in the offing against a Rams defense giving up the ninth-most PPR points per game to the position.
BAD MATCHUPS
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (at HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
McLaurin is a very good (even great) young wide receiver capable of a big line in any matchup, but the Texans have been surprisingly stingy to opposing receivers this year. In fact, only two teams have given up fewer PPR points per game to wide receivers.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200
A.J. Brown is an every-week must-start regardless of the matchup. But batterymate DeVonta Smith has been both more high-variance and more matchup-reliant. This week's tilt with a Colts defense allowing the fewest PPR points per game in the league to wide receivers is a bad one.
SLEEPER
Darius Slayton, New York Giants (vs. DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Slayton had himself a day last week against the Texans, hauling in three of four targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Two solid games in a row is a real possibility given this week's tilt with Detroit's 27th-ranked pass defense. The Lions have been a fantasy bonanza this year.
WEEK 11 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DAL)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. CLE)
3. Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)
4. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SF)
5. Deebo Samuel, SF (at ARI)
6. A.J. Brown, PHI (at IND)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at MIN)
8. Tee Higgins, CIN (at PIT)
9. Chris Olave, NO (vs. LAR)
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at NYG)
11. Amari Cooper, CLE (at BUF)
12. D.J. Moore, CAR (at BAL)
13. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PIT)
14. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)
15. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. PHI)
16. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CIN)
17. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at ARI)
18. Allen Lazard, GB (vs. TEN)
19. Joshua Palmer, LAC (vs. KC)
20. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at ATL)
21. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at HOU)
22. Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. WAS)
23. Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. CLE)
24. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at IND)
25. George Pickens, PIT (vs. CIN)
26. Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. SF)
27. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NYJ)
28. Allen Robinson II, LAR (at NO)
29. Michael Gallup, DAL (at MIN)
30. Mecole Hardman, KC (at LAC)
31. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at NE)
32. Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. DET)
33. Parris Campbell, IND (vs. PHI)
34. DeAndre Carter, LAC (vs. KC)
35. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at LAC)
36. Curtis Samuel, WAS (at HOU)
37. Christian Watson, GB (vs. TEN)
38. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DAL)
39. Kadarius Toney, KC (at LAC)
40. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. DET)
41. Chase Claypool, CHI (at ATL)
42. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. WAS)
43. Jarvis Landry, NO (vs. LAR)
44. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (at BAL)
45. Mack Hollins, LV (at DEN)
46. Robert Woods, TEN (at GB)
47. Drake London, ATL (vs. CHI)
48. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at BUF)
49. Treylon Burks, TEN (at GB)
50. Alec Pierce, IND (vs. PHI)
Tight Ends
For most of the 2022 season, the tight end position has been something of a minefield in fantasy. There are the fortunate few with shares of Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Mark Andrews of the Ravens, some others with semi-reliable weekly starters like Zach Ertz of the Cardinals, and then a massive group of managers who didn't know from one week to the next whether their tight end would "boom" or "bust."
Well, 10 weeks into the season, things are that much worse.
Last week, Ertz went down with a season-ending
knee injury. Another second-tier tight end (Darren Waller of the Raiders)
is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Andrews hasn't played since
October 27. Gerald Everett of the Chargers is "day
to day" with a groin injury. David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns
hasn't played since Week 7. Dallas Goedert of the Eagles injured his shoulder Monday night and is expected to miss time.
That's not an exhaustive list, but it's too depressing to keep going.
If you drafted Kelce, it has been smooth sailing this year. But for just about everyone else, the tight end spot has been a bumpy road.
GOOD MATCHUPS
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at ARI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Kittle was just about invisible on Sunday night against the Chargers, catching jut one pass for 21 yards. But fantasy managers should fire up any and every tight end facing the Cardinals, as they have long been a great fantasy matchup for the position.
Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
Now that Kmet finally got a taste of life in the end zone, he appears rather taken with it—he scored two touchdowns last week against the Lions. This week, the youngster faces a Falcons defense that has surrendered the sixth-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000)
Higbee was the lone bright spot for the Rams offense last week, catching eight passes for 73 yards against the Cardinals. He'll need a big target share again in Week 11 to overcome a bottom-five fantasy matchup for tight ends against the New Orleans Saints.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
There has been no shortage of things written and said about what a fantasy disappointment Pitts has been this season. Fantasy managers can keep hoping against hope that it will turn around, but the odds of that happening in a bad fantasy matchup with the Bears aren't good.
SLEEPER
Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800)
Dulcich was a non-factor last week against the Titans, catching just a single pass for 11 yards. But the rookie posted double-digit PPR points in the two games before that, and he faces a Raiders team Sunday that has allowed the fifth-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
WEEK 11 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LAC)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
3. George Kittle, SF (at ARI)
4. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at MIN)
5. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. KC) [INJURED]
6. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. DAL)
7. Greg Dulcich, DEN (vs. LV)
8. Cole Kmet, CHI (at ATL)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NO) [INJURED]
10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CHI)
11. David Njoku, CLE (at BUF) [INJURED]
12. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. TEN)
13. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN)
14. Foster Moreau, LV (at DEN)
15. Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Browns
16. Hayden Hurst, CIN (at PIT)
17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at NE)
18. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. LAR)
19. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. LAR)
20. Tanner Hudson, NYG (vs. DET)
21. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYJ)
22. Logan Thomas, WAS (at HOU)
23. Austin Hooper, TEN (at GB)
24. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. SF)
25. Grant Calcaterra, PHI (at IND)
26. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. PHI)
27. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. CAR)
28. Josiah Deguara, GB (v. TEN)
29. Harrison Bryant, CLE (at BUF)
30. O.J. Howard, HOU (vs. WAS)
Kickers and Defenses
It's not often that one player can completely change the fortunes of a fantasy defense. But when that player is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, it matters.
And in Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt is back.
After missing most of the season with a pectoral injury, Watt was back for the Steelers last week against the New Orleans Saints. Watt didn't record a sack, but teammate Levi Wallace told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Wat's return was a big deal for the team.
"Each and every play, I looked up and he was doing something," Wallace said. "He's affecting every play. Just disrupting so much. You can feel his presence when he's out on the field."
It's not a coincidence that the Steelers played arguably their best game of the season last week—186 yards allowed, 10 points allowed, two turnovers and a pair of sacks. For the week, the Steelers were seventh in fantasy points.
The Steelers still aren't an every-week starter, but at least they are relevant again.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
One year after finishing third in fantasy points among kickers, Carlson is having another fine season for fantasy managers. That should continue Sunday against a Broncos team allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to kickers.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900)
The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, but even in that game Philly still managed three sacks, two takeaways and a decent fantasy line. Now they get a Colts team that ranks among the league leaders in sacks allowed and fantasy points given up to defenses.
BAD MATCHUPS
Cade York, Cleveland Browns (at BUF)
The rookie with the big leg has had his moments. But in addition to this being a bad fantasy matchup for kickers, this is the time of the year when kicking a football outdoors in Buffalo can be a dicey proposition.
Dallas Cowboys Defense (at MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
Even after last week's dud of a performance against the Packers, the Cowboys defense still ranks third in fantasy points among defenses for the season. But a repeat dud could be coming against a Vikings team that just put 33 points on the board against the Bills.
SLEEPER
Las Vegas Raiders Defense (at DEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500)
The Raiders aren't a good defense from an NFL or fantasy perspective—only two defenses have fewer fantasy points this season. But there isn't a team in the league scoring fewer points than the Broncos, and they rank seventh in fantasy points per game surrendered to defenses.
WEEK 11 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CAR)
2. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DET)
3. Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CHI)
5. Brett Maher, DAL (at MIN)
6. Harrison Butker, KC (at LAC)
7. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. CLE)
8. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at NE)
9. Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ)
10. Evan McPherson, CIN (at PIT)
11. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. LAR)
12. Matt Gay, LAR (at NO)
13. Jake Elliott, PHI (at IND)
14. Robbie Gould, SF (at ARI)
15. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DAL)
16. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
17. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. KC)
18. Cade York, CLE (at BUF)
19. Matthew Wright, PIT (vs. CIN)
20. Joey Slye, WAS (at HOU)
21. Cairo Santos, CHI (at ATL)
22. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TEN)
23. Randy Bullock, TEN (at GB)
24. Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. PHI)
25. Matt Prater, ARI (vs. SF) [INJURED]
WEEK 11 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Philadelphia Eagles (at IND)
2. Baltimore Ravens (vs. CAR)
3. New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
4. Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
5. Buffalo Bills (vs. CLE)
6. New Orleans Saints (vs. LAR)
7. Los Angeles Rams (at NO)
8. San Francisco 49ers (at ARI)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT)
10. Dallas Cowboys (at MIN)
11. New York Jets (at NE)
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
13. Chicago Bears (at ATL)
14. Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
15. Washington Commanders (at HOU)
16. New York Giants (vs. DET)
17. Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
18. Houston Texans (vs. WAS)
19. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI)
20. Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
21. Tennessee Titans (at GB)
22. Detroit Lions (at NYG)
23. Kansas City Chiefs (at LAC)
24. Cleveland Browns (at BUF)
25. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL)
Top 100 Overall/"Flex" Rankings
Before we get to this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can come in handy when making "flex" decisions) the always-popular disclaimer and handy-dandy tip have to be addressed.
The disclaimer is the same as every week. There are no quarterbacks on this list. If your fantasy league has a "superflex" spot, odds are a quarterback should be in that spot.
Week 11 also features four teams on a bye—the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Travis Etienne, Tyreek Hill, Kenneth Walker and Mike Evans aren't going to be of any help in Week 11.
This week's tip is this: As we move into the final month of the fantasy regular season, many managers are in a position where every week's contest is essentially an elimination game. Any more losses, and the season is sunk. If you're in that boat, don't be afraid to be aggressive with lineup decisions, especially if you fashion yourself an underdog.
Sometimes you have to sacrifice the safety of a high-floor play and go for broke with a high-ceiling guy.
No guts, no glory.
WEEK 11 TOP 100 OVERALL/"FLEX" RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. DAL)
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. DET)
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. CLE)
4. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at GB)
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs, KC)
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. PHI)
7. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at DEN)
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. ARI)
9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
10. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at ARI)
11. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DAL)
12. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at BUF)
13. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at IND)
14. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT)
15. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. LAR)
16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at MIN)
17. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at LAC)
18. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at PIT)
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN)
20. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. TEN)
21. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. LAR)
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at NYG)
23. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at IND)
24. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at BUF)
25. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at BAL)
26. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. WAS)
27. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
28. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at PIT)
29. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. LV)
30. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
31. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. PHI)
32. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. CLE)
33. D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at BAL)
34. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
35. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at ATL)
36. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at ARI)
37. George Kittle, TE, SF (at ARI)
38. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CIN)
39. Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. TEN)
40. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at MIN)
41. Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at NYG)
42. Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (vs. KC)
43. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at ATL)
44. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
45. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at HOU)
46. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at HOU)
47. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. WAS)
48. Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (vs. CLE)
49. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. CHI)
50. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at IND)
51. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. CIN)
52. Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
53. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. SF)
54. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. NYJ)
55. Dalton Schultz. TE. DAL (at MIN)
56. Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR (at NO)
57. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at LAC)
58. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. HOU)
59. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at MIN)
60. Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (at LAC)
61. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at MIN) [INJURED]
62. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at NE)
63. Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. DET)
64. Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (vs. KC) [INJURED]
65. Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at NE)
66. Parris Campbell, WR, IND (vs. PHI)
67. DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC (vs. KC)
68. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. ARI)
69. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at LAC)
70. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at NYG)
71. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at HOU)
72. Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. TEN)
73. Latavius Murray, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
74. James Robinson, RB, NYJ (at NE)
75. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. DAL)
76. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. DAL)
77. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. CHI)
78. Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (at LAC)
79. Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
80. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. TEN)
81. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (vs. DET)
82. Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. NYJ)
83. Chase Claypool, WR, CHI (at ATL)
84. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. WAS)
85. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at BUF)
86. Jarvis Landry, WR, NO (vs. LAR)
87. Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN (vs. LV)
88. Caleb Huntley, RB, ATL (vs. CHI)
89. Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (vs. CAR)
90. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR (at BAL)
91. Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. NO)
92. Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at DEN)
93. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at LAC)
94. Robert Woods, WR, TEN (at GB)
95. Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (at ATL)
96. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. CHI)
97. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at NO)
98. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (at BUF)
99. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. CLE)
100. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (at CIN)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.