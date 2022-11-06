Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. Panthers

Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. PanthersNovember 6, 2022
Joe Mixon had one of the best individual days of the 2022 season with 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
It was a historically impressive effort from the veteran running back.
Ben Baby @Ben_Baby
Bengals RB Joe Mixon is the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with 200+ scirmmage yards and five TDs in a single game. <br><br>Boone County alum Shaun Alexander accomplished the feat in 2002 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>)
Most of the discussion on social media was about the impact on fantasy leagues, as Mixon decided countless matchups single-handedly.
The Bengals rode Mixon to a one-sided victory over the Panthers, and the running back likely carried fantasy managers to wins in any format in Week 9.