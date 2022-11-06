Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. Panthers

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Joe Mixon had one of the best individual days of the 2022 season with 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

It was a historically impressive effort from the veteran running back.

Most of the discussion on social media was about the impact on fantasy leagues, as Mixon decided countless matchups single-handedly.

The Bengals rode Mixon to a one-sided victory over the Panthers, and the running back likely carried fantasy managers to wins in any format in Week 9.