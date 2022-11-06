X

    Fantasy Managers, NFL Twitter Praise Joe Mixon for Massive 5-TD Game vs. Panthers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2022

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs past Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    AP Photo/Jeff Dean

    Joe Mixon had one of the best individual days of the 2022 season with 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    MAKE THAT ✋ SCORES FOR JOE MIXON<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lxk21H8fNE">pic.twitter.com/lxk21H8fNE</a>

    NFL @NFL

    my notifications are like:<br><br>Mixon TD<br>Mixon TD<br>Mixon TD<br>Mixon TD<br>Mixon TD

    It was a historically impressive effort from the veteran running back.

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    Bengals RB Joe Mixon is the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with 200+ scirmmage yards and five TDs in a single game. <br><br>Boone County alum Shaun Alexander accomplished the feat in 2002 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>)

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Players with 200+ yards and 5+ TD from scrimmage since 1990:<br><br>Shaun Alexander<br>Clinton Portis<br>Jamaal Charles<br>Jonathan Taylor<br>Joe Mixon <a href="https://t.co/SaLGzVIQVx">pic.twitter.com/SaLGzVIQVx</a>

    Ryan McDowell @RyanMc23

    Joe Mixon gets the first 50 fantasy point game of the season. He's at 54.2 in typical PPR leagues.

    Ryan McDowell @RyanMc23

    Joe Mixon now has the 22nd best FF game of all-time. Here are the guys ahead of him if you'd like to follow along. He's currently at 55.1 FPs. <a href="https://t.co/bNnWRaHUSP">pic.twitter.com/bNnWRaHUSP</a>

    Most of the discussion on social media was about the impact on fantasy leagues, as Mixon decided countless matchups single-handedly.

    Breece Hall @BreeceH

    Whoever got Joe mixon on fantasy won today😂😂

    Chris Johnson @ChrisJohnson28

    Ok u can take Joe mixon out the game now he killing me with 5 TD’s

    Doug Clawson @doug_clawson

    Joe Mixon has gone from 13th to 2nd in fantasy points among RB this season since this game started

    TSN EDGE @TSN_Edge

    checking your fantasy football matchup and seeing you're playing against Joe Mixon 😅 <a href="https://t.co/g3c1eBfkcx">pic.twitter.com/g3c1eBfkcx</a>

    The Volume @TheVolumeSports

    Anyone playing against Joe Mixon today in fantasy <a href="https://t.co/Kw9D4xs9NI">pic.twitter.com/Kw9D4xs9NI</a>

    flo bogner @flopumuc

    Joe Mixon &gt; Al Bundy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Robert Littal BSO @BSO

    Joe Mixon’s fantasy day <a href="https://t.co/sFZTGhZh09">pic.twitter.com/sFZTGhZh09</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    people facing Joe Mixon in fantasy this week <a href="https://t.co/GcZblYAWWu">pic.twitter.com/GcZblYAWWu</a>

    Phillip Thompson @_phil_thompson

    Having Joe Mixon in 2 leagues is like … <a href="https://t.co/hdFRXUMulg">pic.twitter.com/hdFRXUMulg</a>

    Brad Pushkar @BradPushkar

    Joe Mixon fantasy owners today <a href="https://t.co/ZjMzWgk2d6">pic.twitter.com/ZjMzWgk2d6</a>

    Nicholas McGee @nicholasmcgee24

    I don’t make a habit of fantasy football tweets but I’m playing against Joe Mixon in two leagues today and things are not going well.

    PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

    Anyone facing Joe Mixon: <br> <a href="https://t.co/FgFbYU98XT">pic.twitter.com/FgFbYU98XT</a>

    Steve Reed @SteveReedAP

    Joe Mixon has 1,000 fantasy football points against the Panthers today.

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    When you're playing against Joe Mixon in season-long <a href="https://t.co/gIoZ0oAIIc">pic.twitter.com/gIoZ0oAIIc</a>

    The Bengals rode Mixon to a one-sided victory over the Panthers, and the running back likely carried fantasy managers to wins in any format in Week 9.

