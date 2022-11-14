Report: NBPA Could File Grievance If Kyrie Irving Suspension Isn't Resolved with Nets

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has not yet been reinstated by the Brooklyn Nets, which could lead to an intervention from the players' union, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

"Word is Irving is itching to get back on the floor and there have been rumbles for days that the National Basketball Players Association, at some stage, could move to file a grievance on Irving's behalf if the various parties involved can’t reach a resolution on a return timetable," Stein wrote.

Irving was suspended by the team for a minimum of five games for his failure to disavow antisemitism after sharing an antisemitic film on social media. The Nets also provided a list of tasks for the veteran guard before he can return to the team:

Irving has now been out for six games, with head coach Jacque Vaughn confirming that the guard would not return for last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said he had a "direct and candid conversation" with the player. He also met with team governor Joe Tsai.

The 30-year-old still has yet to return to the team, which could lead to action from the NBPA.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, the NBPA's vice president, told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe last week that he believed the steps to return were too harsh:

"He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it."

NBPA president CJ McCollum had said it was important that Irving apologized and hoped it could be a "learning experience."

The players association will keep a close eye on the situation as the seven-time All-Star looks to return to the floor.