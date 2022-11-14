X

    Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partner on 'Holy Ears' Cannabis Edibles

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2022

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield attend the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
    Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

    Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are joining forces for a line of cannabis edibles that references the most infamous moment of Tyson's career.

    Through his cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, Tyson is partnering with Holyfield for "Holy Ears," an ear-shaped THC gummy, per Huffington Post's David Moye.

    philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

    New: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up to create and deliver “Holy Ears,” edibles in the shape of an ear <br><br>“If i was on cannabis, I wouldn't have bit his ear,” Tyson said, referring to the 1997 fight when the boxer bit Holyfield’s ear <a href="https://t.co/WNjdi5Tnlz">pic.twitter.com/WNjdi5Tnlz</a>

    The name references Tyson and Holyfield's rematch in 1997. The fight ended after the third round because Tyson bit Holyfield's left ear.

    "If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear," he told Moye while making light of the moment.

    This isn't the first time Tyson has capitalized financially on the transgression. In March, he released a line of ear-shaped cannabis gummies called "Mike Bites."

    The 56-year-old has carved out a lucrative career following his retirement from boxing. In 2019, he estimated his Tyson Ranch sold around $500,000 a month in marijuana-related products.

    Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partner on 'Holy Ears' Cannabis Edibles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.