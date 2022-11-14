Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partner on 'Holy Ears' Cannabis Edibles

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Partner on 'Holy Ears' Cannabis EdiblesNovember 14, 2022
Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are joining forces for a line of cannabis edibles that references the most infamous moment of Tyson's career.
Through his cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, Tyson is partnering with Holyfield for "Holy Ears," an ear-shaped THC gummy, per Huffington Post's David Moye.
The name references Tyson and Holyfield's rematch in 1997. The fight ended after the third round because Tyson bit Holyfield's left ear.
"If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear," he told Moye while making light of the moment.
This isn't the first time Tyson has capitalized financially on the transgression. In March, he released a line of ear-shaped cannabis gummies called "Mike Bites."
The 56-year-old has carved out a lucrative career following his retirement from boxing. In 2019, he estimated his Tyson Ranch sold around $500,000 a month in marijuana-related products.