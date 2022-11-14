Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Christian Watson After 'Exorcising Some Energetic Demons'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Christian Watson finally had his breakout game Sunday, with the rookie wideout hauling in four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Watson also exorcised "energetic demons" along the way.

"We had a lot of plays designed for him, so I don't think there was any other option," Rodgers told reporters. "I think that (first touchdown) probably on the atomic level shifted a lot of different things for him, exorcising some energetic demons. I'm proud of him. He made some plays."

Watson, a second-round pick in April's draft, came into Week 10 with just 10 receptions for 88 yards over his first six NFL games. He has spent much of his rookie campaign dealing with injuries dating back to the offseason, which impacted his ability to develop chemistry with Rodgers.

Sunday's game got off to anything but a good start for Watson, who dropped two passes on the Packers' opening possession. He said the faith exhibited in him by Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur helped keep him in the right frame of mind.

"Yeah, 12 and Matt both said early, 'We're going to come back to you,'" Watson told reporters. "And I mean, obviously, that hit me at home. I know that those are plays I can make. Those are plays that I make every day at practice and something I know I'm capable of. So, obviously, just having that to fall back on, knowing that we're still in it, we're still good, they've still got faith in me means the world."

The Packers will have to hope Watson is able to keep the momentum going as they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Green Bay's come-from-behind victory arguably saved the 4-6 Packers' season, but their margin for error is almost nonexistent the rest of the way—especially with the Minnesota Vikings holding a 4.5-game lead at the top of the division.