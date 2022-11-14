X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis Scores 37, Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter in Win Over Nets

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena with an 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, improving to 3-10 on the season.

    While LeBron James was sidelined with a left adductor strain, Anthony Davis took command of the Purple and Gold offense, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds and two assists, outdueling Kevin Durant, who finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

    Davis made 15-of-25 shots from the floor in 34 minutes to help lift L.A. to victory.

    Lonnie Walker IV also had an impressive performance, finishing with 25 points and one rebound in 30 minutes.

    The Lakers have struggled mightily this season, but seeing Davis take command to lift the team to victory on Sunday night earned him some rave reviews on Twitter:

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Anthony Davis is annihilating the Nets. Best game I’ve seen from AD in a minute.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    woooo KD and AD going shot-for-shot right now like it’s all-star weekend.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Terrific offensive performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> thus far. He's not settling at all, with 18 of his 19 field goal attempts coming in the paint. <br><br>He made his only jumper, and is 11 for 18 inside towards 28 points (4 of 4 FT's).<br><br>Nets have had nothing for him inside.

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Anthony Davis is not respecting Brooklyn's defense today. The difference between taking what the defense gives and going out and taking what he wants.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Why can’t we get more of this Anthony Davis !!! My God.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Can we get this AD every night? Whew. My dog.

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    Anthony Davis, <a href="https://twitter.com/uncledanny24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uncledanny24</a>'s favorite player, has 35 points and 17 rebounds tonight. Just put the Lakers up 17 with a putback dunk. Nets have had no answer for him tonight.

    Guru @DrGuru_

    Anthony Davis and the Lakers just had their best win of the season…and Lebron didn’t even play 🤯

    Brian @brianhandall

    Dominant performance from Anthony Davis. 37 pts 18 Boards.

    It will be interesting to see if Davis and the Lakers can keep the momentum once James returns to the lineup, whenever that might be.

    At this point, the Purple and Gold are far from being playoff contenders, but Sunday's game is at least a sign of life. They'll look to post their second straight win when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

