Lakers' Anthony Davis Scores 37, Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter in Win Over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena with an 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, improving to 3-10 on the season.

While LeBron James was sidelined with a left adductor strain, Anthony Davis took command of the Purple and Gold offense, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds and two assists, outdueling Kevin Durant, who finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Davis made 15-of-25 shots from the floor in 34 minutes to help lift L.A. to victory.

Lonnie Walker IV also had an impressive performance, finishing with 25 points and one rebound in 30 minutes.

It will be interesting to see if Davis and the Lakers can keep the momentum once James returns to the lineup, whenever that might be.

At this point, the Purple and Gold are far from being playoff contenders, but Sunday's game is at least a sign of life. They'll look to post their second straight win when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.