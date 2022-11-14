Christian Watson, Best WR Waiver-Wire Targets After Cooper Kupp, More WR Injuries

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Amid a long list of impressive fantasy football performances this week, some managers are left reeling after injuries to key players.

Most notably, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and didn't return. Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle, as well.

If Kupp were to miss significant time, it would be a major blow to fantasy football managers. Luckily for them, B/R is here to provide some receivers who should be targeted on the waiver wire as potential injury replacements.

The pass-catcher who should be at the top of everyone's target list is Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson, who had a breakout performance on Sunday with four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson, who entered the game with 10 catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns on the season, is roster in less than 7 percent of leagues, according to FantasyPros. If Sunday's performance was any indication, it appears that he's finally developed a connection with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers that's necessary for some major fantasy production.

The Titans got a boost to their passing attack when rookie wideout Treylon Burks returned to the lineup after spending time on injured reserve due to turf toe suffered in Week 4. However, he finished with just three catches for 24 yards in a 17-10 win over the Broncos. But there's another Titans receiver who made a name for himself on Sunday.

Third-year pro Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had the game of his career with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. While Burks and Robert Woods are the focal points of the Tennessee pass offense, Westbrook-Ikhine led the team with eight targets against Denver. Fantasy managers looking for a player with "boom" potential should consider rostering the Indiana product.

The Indianapolis Colts earned a surprising win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, thanks in part to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday starting veteran Matt Ryan over second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ryan's presence under center worked wonders for receiver Parris Campbell.

The 25-year-old reeled in seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, which tied Michael Pittman Jr. for the team lead. In his previous two games, Campbell had registered just four catches for 58 yards on seven targets combined. If Campbell is available in your league, it would be wise to give him a look on the waiver wire.