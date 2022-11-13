Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Titans

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted back to the locker room in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeudy injured his ankle in the first quarter, and the Broncos said he's questionable to return.

The 2020 first-round pick was ruled day-to-day with a chest/sternum injury following Denver's 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters immediately after the game he had undergone X-rays on his ribs, and he ultimately didn't miss any time.

The Broncos made one of the NFL's biggest trades this offseason when they acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. They subsequently gave Wilson a five-year, $242.6 million extension.

That level of aggression toward upgrading at quarterback wasn't matched at the receiver position. The wideout room largely remains unchanged from a year ago.

Denver was clearly banking on Jeudy taking a step forward following an underwhelming 2021 season. He caught caught 38 passes for 467 yards in 2021 and missed seven games, largely because of a high ankle sprain.

Jeudy's importance only increased after Tim Patrick was lost for the year because of a torn ACL. Losing him for any stretch will force Wilson to be even more reliant on Courtland Sutton.