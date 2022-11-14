'Enormous Relief' for USWNT After Win vs. Germany Ends 3-Game Losing Streak

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The losing streak is over. For at least a moment, the United States national women's team can slowly back away from the panic button.

The USWNT earned a crucial 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday, a match that was a friendly in name only for an American side that has been struggling the past two months. The victory ended a three-match losing streak for the USWNT after defeats to Spain and England last month and Germany earlier this week.

Coming into the game, the U.S. was just 1-5-1 against top-10 ranked opponents in recent play. Sunday's turn of form was vital for the confidence of this team.

Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh were the heroes, scoring second-half goals in the span of two minutes to earn the win:

After the angst and consternation following the previous loss to Germany, USWNT Twitter responded with almost a sense of relief on Sunday:

But the sequence that truly changed the game came just moments before the goals, as a huge Alyssa Naeher save kept the game at just 1-0 and kept the door open for the comeback.

Will Sunday's win over Germany gloss over the other issues that plagued the United States the past two months?

It shouldn't. Manager Vlatko Andonovski's tactics deserve a longer look. Germany still moved through the U.S. midfield with virtual ease for much of the game on Sunday. For long stretches, the United States attackers struggled to put together cohesive moves in the final third, blowing a number of brilliant chances.

Sunday's performance wasn't surgery and a cast. It felt more like a leg brace and a ride to the hospital. Deeper issues remain that need to be resolved before next year's World Cup.

But a win's a win, and this one was very important for a struggling USWNT. It might just provide the jolt of confidence and cohesion this team has been seeking.