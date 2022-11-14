X

    'Enormous Relief' for USWNT After Win vs. Germany Ends 3-Game Losing Streak

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2022

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Mallory Pugh #9 of United States looks on during the women's international friendly match between United States and Germany at DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    The losing streak is over. For at least a moment, the United States national women's team can slowly back away from the panic button.

    The USWNT earned a crucial 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday, a match that was a friendly in name only for an American side that has been struggling the past two months. The victory ended a three-match losing streak for the USWNT after defeats to Spain and England last month and Germany earlier this week.

    Coming into the game, the U.S. was just 1-5-1 against top-10 ranked opponents in recent play. Sunday's turn of form was vital for the confidence of this team.

    Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh were the heroes, scoring second-half goals in the span of two minutes to earn the win:

    ESPN @espn

    BACK TO BACK‼️<br><br>USWNT scores two goals in two minutes to take the lead 👀 <a href="https://t.co/kTAbg14HuS">pic.twitter.com/kTAbg14HuS</a>

    After the angst and consternation following the previous loss to Germany, USWNT Twitter responded with almost a sense of relief on Sunday:

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    US Women avoid dread record of becoming first in history to lose 4 straight games. Not always cohesive, clinical, or confident, but tenacity and fight won the day. Enormous relief to end the year with a win 🇺🇸

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    Definitely a release of negative vibes on that goal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Os5pPfodb">pic.twitter.com/8Os5pPfodb</a>

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    That’s a wrap on the 2022 year for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>. A very, very needed win. <a href="https://t.co/uLzMiZnbGU">pic.twitter.com/uLzMiZnbGU</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Mallory Pugh. 2-1. This might be a five-minute stretch to remember in eight months. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Caitlin Murray @caitlinmurr

    I didn't even finish writing my tweet about Smith's goal when Pugh scored. That changed fast! 2-1 for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> now. A two-minute stretch just undid the prior 55 minutes.

    Dan @dannah__montana

    PUGH AND SMITH ARE THE FUTURE

    Steph Yang | Horrible Soccer Goose @thrace

    Mal Pugh really said the genre is horror movie to those center backs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>

    But the sequence that truly changed the game came just moments before the goals, as a huge Alyssa Naeher save kept the game at just 1-0 and kept the door open for the comeback.

    Meredith Cash @mercash22

    Give Alyssa Naeher ALL of the credit for the momentum shift

    永里 優季 | Yuki Nagasato @yuki_ngst

    Big save changes game

    Will Sunday's win over Germany gloss over the other issues that plagued the United States the past two months?

    It shouldn't. Manager Vlatko Andonovski's tactics deserve a longer look. Germany still moved through the U.S. midfield with virtual ease for much of the game on Sunday. For long stretches, the United States attackers struggled to put together cohesive moves in the final third, blowing a number of brilliant chances.

    Sunday's performance wasn't surgery and a cast. It felt more like a leg brace and a ride to the hospital. Deeper issues remain that need to be resolved before next year's World Cup.

    But a win's a win, and this one was very important for a struggling USWNT. It might just provide the jolt of confidence and cohesion this team has been seeking.

