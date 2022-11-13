Floyd Mayweather Beats Deji in Exhibition Fight After 6th-Round TKO

Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. scored a sixth-round knockout of Deji Olatunji on Sunday in an exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The referee stepped in as Mayweather was throwing a series of punches with little response from his opponent.

Olatunji took the decisive defeat in stride.

As expected, the popular YouTuber was overmatched from the opening bell. Mayweather taunted Olatunji and even appeared to pull some of his punches. He could've ended things much earlier than the sixth round if he had so desired.

While he avoided most of Olatunji's offense, the boxing legend was at least sporting a shiner around his left eye after the bout.

Mayweather hasn't kept his motivations a secret. He doesn't need to make a full-time return to boxing because he can collect millions from exhibitions that require a fraction of the training and preparation. This was his fifth such event since his last official fight in August 2017.

It's unclear what's next for the 45-year-old, but fans can surely expect more of the same when he puts on the gloves again.