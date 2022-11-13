Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's Son, Offered CBB Scholarship by Syracuse

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, announced he has received a scholarship offer to Syracuse.

His father spent one year at Syracuse and played a starring role as the Orange won their first national title in 2003.

Anthony is the No. 62 overall player and No. 14 shooting guard in 247Sports' ranking of the 2025 recruiting class.

Per 247Sports, he has scholarship offers from Bryant, George Mason, Manhattan and Memphis as well.

The offer comes the same weekend the Anthony family visited the campus to watch the Syracuse football team's 38-3 loss to Florida State.

Anthony obviously has a lot of time before he needs to make a commitment, and more schools are bound to signal their interest in the months ahead. But Syracuse is the early favorite now and might be tough to beat.

"Syracuse is a big one for me because of my Dad," Anthony said to 247Sports' Dushawn London. "He set the foundation over there so I won’t go wrong if I went there. My options are really open, though, since I’m only a sophomore."

The future of legendary head coach Jim Boeheim could be a wild card, though. The 77-year-old hasn't set a date for his retirement but has worked with the school to lay out a succession plan.

If Boeheim steps down before 2025, it could impact Anthony's recruitment.