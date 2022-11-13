Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Twitter After Unbelievable 'Catch of the Year' vs. Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills went to overtime Sunday at Highmark Stadium after being tied 30-30 through four quarters, and Kevin O'Connell's team should be praising star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a miraculous performance to help keep its winning hopes alive.

Jefferson caught eight passes for 156 yards and one touchdown before overtime, but his biggest play of the game came on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Down 27-23, it originally looked like Kirk Cousins had tossed an interception to Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, which would have likely ended the game, but Jefferson jumped up to instead make the catch of his life to keep the Vikings' hopes of winning alive.

Jefferson's improbable catch set NFL Twitter ablaze, and many are dubbing it the "catch of the year":

Jefferson entered Sunday's game second in the NFL with 867 receiving yards, sitting behind Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who has posted 1,104 yards.

The 23-year-old, who was selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of LSU, is on pace to post his third straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards. With the way he's been playing to start his career, he'll surely be in for a massive contract extension when the time comes.