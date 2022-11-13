X

    Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Twitter After Unbelievable 'Catch of the Year' vs. Bills

    Erin WalshNovember 13, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a touchdown over Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills went to overtime Sunday at Highmark Stadium after being tied 30-30 through four quarters, and Kevin O'Connell's team should be praising star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a miraculous performance to help keep its winning hopes alive.

    Jefferson caught eight passes for 156 yards and one touchdown before overtime, but his biggest play of the game came on 4th-and-18 from the Minnesota 27-yard line with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Down 27-23, it originally looked like Kirk Cousins had tossed an interception to Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, which would have likely ended the game, but Jefferson jumped up to instead make the catch of his life to keep the Vikings' hopes of winning alive.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN JEFFERSON OH MY GOODNESS 😱🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/h71fuciUrv">pic.twitter.com/h71fuciUrv</a>

    Jefferson's improbable catch set NFL Twitter ablaze, and many are dubbing it the "catch of the year":

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    My working theory is that the Justin Jefferson catch was so good that it opened up a portal to a parallel universe, and we’re now living in a bizarre alternate reality

    Bryant McFadden @BMac_SportsTalk

    Justin Jefferson catch on 4th down was the catch of the year in the best game of the week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a>

    Mohamed Sanu Sr. @Mo_12_Sanu

    JusHIM Jefferson !

    Charles V Payne @cvpayne

    At this moment Justin Jefferson top receiver in league <a href="https://t.co/DaHX6WH0ia">https://t.co/DaHX6WH0ia</a>

    Steve Micciche @MitchBHavin

    Hall of fame performance by Jefferson. What an insane 4th qtr.

    Boston Nero @NEROPOlSON

    Justin Jefferson for greatest catch of all time?

    Evan Hinsch @EvanHinsch

    I knew Justin Jefferson was a demon since LSU but I didn’t know he’d be this good

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    That Justin Jefferson catch might have actually outdone Odell

    GIPHY Sports @GIPHYSports

    JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE YEAR. <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsBUF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/UYcsf7KhIA">pic.twitter.com/UYcsf7KhIA</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    CATCH OF THE MILLENIUM FROM JUSTIN JEFFERSON 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/qFsO7nSOg9">pic.twitter.com/qFsO7nSOg9</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Justin Jefferson catch of the year.

    Jefferson entered Sunday's game second in the NFL with 867 receiving yards, sitting behind Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who has posted 1,104 yards.

    The 23-year-old, who was selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of LSU, is on pace to post his third straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards. With the way he's been playing to start his career, he'll surely be in for a massive contract extension when the time comes.

