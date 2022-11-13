Lakers 'Need to Think About' Trading LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Says NBA Exec

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The walls are closing in on the Los Angeles Lakers, and NBA executives are starting to wonder if it's time to move on from Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

"They need to think about moving LeBron and Anthony Davis," an executive told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. "They just have too many holes to fill."

The Lakers cannot trade James until after the 2022-23 season because of the two-year extension he signed in August. Davis is eligible to be moved now, though the Lakers have given no indication they're considering such a drastic step.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported the Lakers have not had any conversations with teams interested in Davis. Any consideration of trading James would be a moot point during this season, but it's unlikely the Lakers would move on unless the four-time MVP requested a deal.

While James is adamant he wants to compete for a championship in his 20th NBA season, there are extenuating circumstances that make him want to remain on the West Coast. His business ventures are based in Los Angeles, and his family has put down roots in the city since he signed with the Lakers in 2018.

The Lakers are losers of five straight games and sit at 2-10. The Houston Rockers are the only team with a worse record, and the Detroit Pistons are the only team with a worse point differential.

Father Time has, to some extent, caught up to James as he approaches his 38th birthday. His per-game numbers remain spectacular (24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists), but he's shooting just 45.7 percent from the floor and getting to the line a career-low 4.8 times per game. It was clear James' athleticism had waned even before he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

Davis, meanwhile, is not a player capable of single-handedly carrying a team to greatness. The Lakers hoped he would be able to bridge these final years of James' career to a new generation of competitiveness, and it's become clear Davis does not have the necessary next gear. He's a stellar second option but not a guy who will carry a team far as the 1A option.

The Lakers are at a crossroads with no good options in front of them.