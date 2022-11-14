6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 281

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Every November, the UFC takes over New York City's famed Madison Square Garden with a blockbuster pay-per-view event. That time came again this past Saturday when the promotion touched down in the Big Apple with the stacked UFC 281 card.

The event was headlined by a middleweight title fight between long-reigning champion and pound-for-pound staple Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and Brazilian challenger Alex Pereira. Ahead of the fight, Pereira held the distinction of beating Adesanya twice under kickboxing rules, and after a vicious volley of fifth-round punches, he's now done it in MMA too—and can call himself the UFC middleweight champ.

We also saw a title change hands in the UFC 281 co-main event, as China's Zhang Weili reclaimed the strawweight title with a lopsided second-round submission win over two-time champion Carla Esparza.

In the middle bout of the main card, lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clashed in a Fight of the Year candidate that totally lived up to expectations. Chandler had some big moments early, but Poirier ultimately ended the fight with a rear-naked choke in Round 3.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed big wins from Adesanya stablemates Dan Hooker and Carlos Ulberg, who stopped Claudio Puelles at lightweight and Nicolae Negumereanu at light heavyweight, respectively.

Twenty-three-year-old flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield also impressed on the card, battering popular Brit Molly McCann to a first-round submission with a kimura and cementing herself as one of the division's most promising fighters in the process. Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano was another of the night's big winners, taking out Brad Riddell with a first-round rear-naked choke.

