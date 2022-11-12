Marvin Harrison Jr. Hyped as CFB's Top WR as C.J. Stroud, No. 2 OSU Rout Indiana

AP Photo/David Dermer

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued his magical sophomore season Saturday in the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes' 56-14 trouncing of the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Harrison went off for 135 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions, while also rushing for 18 yards on one carry in the undefeated Buckeyes' 10th win of the season, leading multiple people on social media to marvel at his ability and declare him the top wideout in college football:

As has often been the case this season, Harrison was a walking highlight reel Saturday, making several eyebrow-raising plays in another OSU victory.

Among them was a 58-yard touchdown catch from quarterback C.J. Stroud to extend the Ohio State lead to 21-0 in the first quarter:

Harrison then made arguably the catch of the year in college football in the second quarter when he somehow managed to get his right foot down inbounds while his keeping his left foot above the sidelines:

With Harrison seemingly defying gravity to make a circus catch, Twitter exploded with praise for his physical ability:

Amazingly, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison has established himself as an elite player despite not even being draft-eligible in 2023.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic suggested that Harrison would be a surefire high pick in 2023 if he was able to enter the draft:

Entering play Saturday, Harrison had recorded 53 receptions for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns, and his performance against Indiana kept him firmly in the race to win the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation.

Harrison may also be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, although Stroud was the favorite when play began this week.

Thanks in part of Harrison's play, Stroud bolstered his case Saturday with 297 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

He is likely still the Heisman favorite as the quarterback for arguably the best team in the nation, but if Harrison continues to produce at the level he has this season, he may have to be considered as well.