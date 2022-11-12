Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Told Triple H He Wants to Work with WWE

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After taking in WWE SmackDown live in Indianapolis on Friday night, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton expressed his desire to step inside the squared circle one day.

In an interview with WWE's Kayla Braxton, Haliburton divulged that he had a discussion with WWE head of creative Triple H about possibly wrestling one day (beginning at the 1:20 mark):

"I told Triple H I just need one bump, just one bump," Haliburton said. "I don't know when it's gonna be, but maybe it's far away from now, but just one. That's all I need."

WWE has a rich history of celebrities and athletes from other sports getting inside the ring, and many of them have been successful.

Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor competed in the main event of WrestleMania 11, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal wrestled on a couple of occasions, and many stars from combat sports have had matches in WWE as well.

At this year's WrestleMania 38, social media megastar Logan Paul and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville both had matches, and Paul subsequently signed a contract with WWE and had a remarkable match against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last weekend.

All of that suggests the door could be open for Haliburton at some point, and he would likely be put in a position to succeed as well.

The 22-year-old Haliburton was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings, and he was traded to the Pacers last season.

Haliburton is off to a hot start this season with averages of 21.6 points, 9.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers made and 1.8 steals per game, and he may be trending toward his first career All-Star nod.

