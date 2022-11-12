X

    Twitter Loves Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Stellar Outing as Celtics Beat Nuggets

    Erin WalshNovember 12, 2022

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics low-fives Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics as he enters the court during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on November 09, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night at TD Garden to improve to 9-3 on the season and move into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

    It took a team effort for the C's to defeat Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets, but the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again led the way in another impressive outing.

    Tatum finished with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Brown finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Tatum shot 11 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 7 from deep, and Brown shot 11 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 4 from deep.

    The duo has been one of the best in the NBA this season, and they're beginning to get some serious praise from NBA fans on Twitter:

    MΔΓIK @Malik1williams

    Brown and Tatum the best Duo rn fasho

    Base Animal @Fredric79034830

    Tatum and Brown the next Jordan and Pippen

    Twitter Loves Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Stellar Outing as Celtics Beat Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ZJ @ZJay___

    Under no circumstances should the Celtics ever trade brown. Him and Tatum need to win a chip together. That duo is too talented

    Scoot @Arielle_H10

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are really good at basketball when they wanna be

    CelticsForum ⚡ 🍀 @celticsforum

    I don't think I've ever seen Tatum and Brown in sync together on this level. They are playing with a calmness and patience, taking turns dissecting their defenders and just destroying them with these 15ft bunnies.. it's poetry in motion

    Dane Michael ⚾️ @danehemi

    its not even close dude.<br><br>its LITERALLY NOT CLOSE<br><br>Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are THE BEST duo in the NBA, no contest bro. I see it every game

    Q @Bucksovafame26

    Tatum &amp; brown the best duo in the nba rn

    Kevin Thomas @_BaThomas

    Tatum and Brown might be the best duo in the league

    Uncle Drew @_Hermano_7

    Just another day at the office for Tatum &amp; Brown

    Keegester @Keegester

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, and it’s not remotely close.

    hunnidgramz @hunnidgramz2

    ☘️ we got the Best Duo in the league <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tatum?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tatum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a>

    Kyle @KyleLAstyle

    Tatum &amp; Brown the best duo in the league.

    Justin Shumyhora 🇺🇦🇺🇦 @JShumyhora

    Name a better duo in the league right now other than Tatum and Brown. I’ll wait.

    Scoo @RealScottCB

    Tatum and Brown on the same team is not fair lmao

    Tatum is in the midst of his best season in the NBA. He entered Friday's game averaging 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 11 games while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

    The same can be said for Brown, who entered Friday's game averaging 25.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 11 games while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

    If Tatum and Brown continue at this pace, there's little doubt the Celtics will be able to contend for an NBA title again this season after reaching the finals last year and falling to the Golden State Warriors.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.