Twitter Loves Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Stellar Outing as Celtics Beat Nuggets

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night at TD Garden to improve to 9-3 on the season and move into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

It took a team effort for the C's to defeat Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets, but the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again led the way in another impressive outing.

Tatum finished with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Brown finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Tatum shot 11 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 7 from deep, and Brown shot 11 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 4 from deep.

The duo has been one of the best in the NBA this season, and they're beginning to get some serious praise from NBA fans on Twitter:

Tatum is in the midst of his best season in the NBA. He entered Friday's game averaging 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 11 games while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

The same can be said for Brown, who entered Friday's game averaging 25.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 11 games while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

If Tatum and Brown continue at this pace, there's little doubt the Celtics will be able to contend for an NBA title again this season after reaching the finals last year and falling to the Golden State Warriors.