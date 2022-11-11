Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Plays 5-on-5, Has 'A Ways to Go' in Knee Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue provided an update on the health of Kawhi Leonard as the team continues to wait on the five-time All-Star's return to the floor.

"He played five-on-five with some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches," Lue said Friday, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"The first time he was able to get on the floor and play five-on-five, and he looked pretty good. Still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing five-on-five."

Leonard has been out since Oct. 23 with right knee stiffness.

He suffered a partial tear of his right ACL during the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, and he subsequently missed the remainder of the postseason and all of the 2021-22 campaign.

He returned to the court for the Clippers' 2022-23 season debut on Oct. 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 21 minutes.

He followed that up with 11 more points in 21 minutes against the Phoenix Suns three days later.

Per Youngmisuk, Leonard began experiencing the discomfort during a morning shootaround on Oct. 25 prior to a road matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There's still no definitive timeline for Leonard's return, but Lue gave some insight as far as the next steps.

"Not tomorrow," Lue said when asked about a return. "But it's gonna take a few more [workout] opportunities to get that in. Then kind of reassess him to see how he's feeling after we go to medical and just kind of see if we check all the boxes."

Leonard is one of the league's greatest two-way players. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is also a five-time All-NBA selection, a seven-time All-Defensive Team honoree and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

He and Paul George joined forces in L.A. in the summer of 2019. Leonard has averaged 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 111 regular-season contests for the franchise.

He helped lead the Clippers to a second-place finish in the 2019-20 Western Conference standings during his first year.

While the team fell in an upset to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs that campaign, L.A. then made the conference finals for the first time in franchise history the following year.

With Leonard out and George (UCL injury) sitting for most of the 2021-22 season, the Clippers didn't make the playoffs, finishing 42-40. This year's team is 7-5 and riding the high of a 5-1 stretch.