AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 11

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 11November 12, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on November 11.
Orange Cassidy continued to be the most active champion in All Elite Wrestling when he put the All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Lee Johnson.
Nyla Rose held an open challenge for the TBS Championship she liberated from Jade Cargill, and two bouts took place in the current world title eliminator tournament.
Brian Cage battled Dante Martin, and Rush took on Bandido. We also saw Jungle Boy confront Luchasaurus and Christian Cage to set up a possible final encounter in this feud.
Let's take a look at everything that went down during Friday's show.
Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin
- Christian has been great in this storyline, but his insults during this segment were much lower in quality than what he has said in recent months. It also felt unnecessary to mention Jungle Boy's dad again.
- They mentioned that Martin has the second-most wins in AEW this year behind Moxley, but most of them are on Dark and Elevation because it feels like he has barely been on TV for the past several months.
- Cage is perfect to pair with high-flyers because he is quick on his feet and can protect them in the big spots. The way he handled Martin in this bout helped make both men look good.
- Watching Martin jump right to the top rope and then dive onto his opponents will never get old.
Instead of opening Rampage with a match like we are used to, AEW booked a confrontation between Jungle Boy and the duo of Christian and Luchasaurus to kick things off. They ended up agreeing to Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a cage at Full Gear before JB took a beating from his former tag team partner.
The first match of the night was a World Championship Eliminator Tournament bout between Cage and Martin. The high-flyer had control at first thanks to his speed, but one catch and slam on the floor put the former FTW champion in the driver's seat.
After a commercial break, Martin began to make a comeback. He hit some high spots and almost scored the win with a huge splash from the top rope, but the powerhouse was too much for him to handle.
The 21-year-old put on a valiant performance, but Cage was able to pick up the win to advance to the semifinals. This was a fun opening bout, but it left a lot of room for the rest of the card to outshine it.
Winner: Brian Cage
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Bandido vs. Rush
- Does AEW exclusively use green extension cords? It feels like we have seen then a few times recently.
- Rush teasing a running dropkick only to stop short and deliver an insulting kick to the face is a hilarious spot.
- Rush's missile dropkick almost fell a bit short. He only connected with one leg.
- The sequence of strikes they exchanged toward the end was a lot of fun.
- Rush hit Bandido with the most protected piledriver ever. Bandido's head wasn't even between his legs. It was above them.
We got another quarterfinal match in the ongoing World Championship Eliminator Tournament when Rush took on Bandido, but El Toro Blanco did not wait for the bell.
Rush dove onto his opponent as he was making his entrance and beat him all around the ring, slamming him into the barricade a few times along the way.
The masked wrestler was still down when the ref called for the bell, so Rush was immediately dominating the action. He had the match well in hand until Bandido began to fight back during the break.
The masked man managed to get Rush up for an impressive military press slam, but it only scored him a two-count. Jose tried to rip off Bandido's mask until John Silver came down to take him out. This allowed Bandido to roll Rush up to score what some would call an upset victory.
While this match definitely had some sloppy moments, it was a fun sprint between two talented luchadors. If that is your kind of wrestling, you will like this bout. If not, you won't.
Winner: Bandido
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparks
- If was weird to see Guerrero without hearing her yell "Excuse me" before Rose came to the ring.
- Why would AEW security hold Cargill back but not try to take the belt Rose stole from her?
- Sparks has been popping up in AEW more and more this year. It would be nice to see her get a contract. She is a good worker who has built up a nice following on the indie scene.
The self-proclaimed TBS champion held an open challenge this week for the TBS Championship that was answered by Kayla Sparks. As usual, Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero were at ringside.
The usually brutal Rose was playing up her comedic side a lot more as she posed like Jade and even stole her finisher to pick up the win.
While this match was too short to be anything you will remember, It was a good indication that Rose will be able to keep showing off her personality moving forward.
Jade Cargill and The Baddies came out to attack the woman who stole the title, but they were unable to get the belt back before Rose, Shafir and Guerrero hid behind a wall of security guards.
Winner: Nyla Rose
Grade: D
Notable Moments and Observations
Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson
- It was a good thing that QT Marshall mentioned that Johnson was coming home instead of joining The Factory for the first time. A lot of people might not have even realized he was no longer in the group until he returned to it.
- Danhasuen threatening to take people's teeth is always funny for some reason.
- Johnson has packed on some muscle. If you look at him from when he first showed up in AEW compared to now, he is much bigger than he used to be.
- Johnson should be on TV more, even if he is used to put others over. He is a great hand in the ring.
This week's Rampage main event saw Orange Cassidy defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against The Factory's Lee Johnson.
Johnson did not want to wait for Cassidy to put his hands in his pockets, so this match got going immediately. He and OC had an exchange of takedowns and counters that ended with Cassidy finally putting his hands in his pockets.
Best Friends prevented QT Marshall from interfering, but that distracted the ref so Nick Comoroto could get involved and send Cassidy over the barricade.
Danhausen was taken to the back after he was injured, so Best Friends went with him. However, Trent Beretta ran back down to spear Comoroto while Chuck Taylor took out the rest of The Factory with a dive. This paved the way for Cassidy to win with the Orange Punch.
While the in-ring action was a lot of fun, this match had way too much going on outside the ring. While it makes sense for their stables to accompany them to the ring, AEW relies way too much on outside interference and distractions these days.
It's fun when used sparingly, but when it becomes something that happens on every single show, it might need to be dialed back a bit.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations