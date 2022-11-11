NBA Rumors: Nets Not Planning Rebuild; Jacque Vaughn to Get Chance with Kevin Durant

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Jacque Vaughn will get an opportunity to prove himself with this Brooklyn Nets roster before any decision to rebuild, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

"One person in touch with the club in the wake of the Vaughn decision said some Nets decision-makers want to give the 47-year-old an earnest chance to win with Durant and the rest of the roster," Begley reported. "They don't have any set plans to tear the roster down and start over."

The Nets fired Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the season, and things have since turned around with a 3-2 record under Vaughn. The squad has won three of the last four games, including a convincing 112-85 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving remains suspended after sharing the link to an antisemitic film on social media, but Kevin Durant and the rest of the roster have played at a high level in recent games.

The Nets still have loads of upside when everyone is on the court, featuring several All-Stars in Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons. Nic Claxton has emerged as a reliable two-way center, while veterans like Seth Curry and Royce O'Neale continue to make positive contributions.

If Vaughn can get the most out of the roster, the squad certainly has the talent to contend for a championship.

There have still been plenty of thoughts about a rebuild, especially over the summer with Durant requesting a trade multiple times. The superstar even held a meeting with team governor Joe Tsai calling for Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Marks said Durant was not consulted about the move to hire Vaughn, but the forward has seemingly liked what he has seen from the new coach.

"I know the work that he puts in every day," Durant said of Vaughn Wednesday. "I know how much he cares about the development of each player and this team as a whole, and I’m looking forward to playing for him."

It's clear the Nets will move forward with the current roster as it tries to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference.