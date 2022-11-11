4-Star QB Prospect Jaden Rashada Flips Commitment from Miami to Florida

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, announced Friday he's flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida.

Rashada posted a statement on Twitter, saying he "dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid:"

The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) standout is rated as the No. 57 overall prospect and the seventh-best quarterback in next year's class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Rashada announced his commitment to the Hurricanes in June amid a flurry of rumors about the type of name, image and likeness (NIL) deal he'd received.

On3's Jeremy Crabtree reported the quarterback was offered $9.5 million by Canes booster John Ruiz, which would set the record for a single NIL agreement but also represented less than the $11 million offered by UF's Gator Collective.

"The report by On3.com is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashad," Ruiz told Crabtree. "I have never spoken to [NIL lawyer Michael] Caspino about Jaden Rashada. Mr. Caspino and I spoke about an unrelated player months ago and had a very professional and pleasant conversation. I respect him."

Rashada also denied the speculation on social media:

Meanwhile, his switch to the Gators pushed the program inside the top 10 of the 2023 recruiting rankings to No. 8 overall, per 247Sports.

Florida doesn't have any 5-star members of next year's class at this stage, but its 19 4-star recruits are tied for the highest in the country.

Rashada has made impressive strides as a passer, using more touch to hit targets at every level of the field. A little further improvement with his footwork should help him become more consistent with his accuracy, which already made a year-over-year jump.

Here's a look at his high school numbers over the past two years, via MaxPreps:

2021: 57.0 percent completions, 201.8 passing yards per game, 27 TD, 5 INT

2022: 64.1 percent completions, 235.8 passing yards per game, 25 TD, 8 INT

He's mostly a pocket passer, attempting just 61 rushes in 20 games since the start of last season, but he's averaged a strong 7.2 yards per carry when he does uses his legs to make plays.

Rashada also possesses a college-ready 6'4'', 185-pound frame that still has room for more weight as his physical development continues at the next level.

All told, he's a terrific recruiting pickup for the Gators, especially since it comes at the expense of the in-state rival Hurricanes.