Falcons' Arthur Smith Never Considered Replacing Marcus Mariota vs. Panthers

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he didn't consider benching quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder during Thursday night's 25-15 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"I know that's a popular narrative, those are the easy questions to ask," Smith told reporters when asked if he would make a QB change before the Week 11 clash with the Chicago Bears. "But as a whole team, we've got to do a better job, starting with myself. So, we look every week to make sure we've got the right guys in the right spots."

Mariota completed 19 of his 30 throws for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. He added 43 rushing yards on three carries but was also sacked five times.

The 29-year-old signal-caller, who was signed in March to fill the void left by Matt Ryan's trade to the Indianapolis Colts, said most of his mistakes came while trying to extend plays.

"I was just trying to create a spark, and I think looking throughout my career, that's when I give myself the most trouble, you know, ill-advised throws, forcing things down the field," Mariota said. "So just maybe scrambling, gain a few yards, and keep the chains moving."

It's been an up-and-down season for the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, who's starting for the first time since 2019, when he wrapped up his five-year tenure leading the Tennessee Titans offense.

He's posted a 61.9 percent completion rate with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 10 games and added 347 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Mariota ranks ninth in ESPN's Total QBR (59.3) and has earned a decent 68.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers typically wouldn't be bad enough to warrant a quarterback change, but the University of Oregon product has a couple things working against him.

First, the Falcons remain in the thick of the playoff race despite a 4-6 record because a down year for the NFC South has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the division standings at 4-5.

Second, the calls to give a rookie quarterback like Ridder his first regular-season opportunity are always louder than any other backup. If a sixth-year journeyman was behind Mariota on the depth chart, it likely wouldn't even be a discussion.

Atlanta has three more contests before its bye week, and they're all winnable: home games against the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers along with a trip to face the Washington Commanders.

While a quarterback change in the short term is possible, it's more likely Smith and his coaching staff see where they stand heading into the bye to decide whether Ridder should enter the lineup for the final month.

The Falcons have 10 days off before returning to action against the Bears on Nov. 20.