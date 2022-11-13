Buying or Selling Early MLB Trade Rumors Circulating Around GM Meetings

0 of 7

The annual MLB general manager meetings were held last week in Las Vegas, and the event is traditionally the rumor-filled calm before the storm.

(It's also not to be confused with the winter meetings, which will take place in San Diego from Dec. 4-7 and is when a ton of wheeling and dealing goes down.)

Free agents couldn't sign with new teams until 5 p.m. ET Thursday—five days after the World Series ended—but they could talk with clubs.

And, more importantly for our purposes, those GMs and team executives could rub elbows with their counterparts and start talking shop for possible trades.

In the process, some names popped up more often than others, either as players liable to be traded or reportedly nowhere close to the trade block.

Let's play a game of buy or sell with those rumors.