    Twitter Roasts Vlatko Andonovski's Tactics as USA Loses to Germany

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 11, 2022

    U.S.head coach Vlatko Andonovski applauds before an international friendly soccer match against Germany, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    The United States women's national team is reeling.

    The Americans dropped their third straight contest on Thursday night, falling to Germany 2-1, following losses to England and Spain in October.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Germany takes the 1-0 lead over the USWNT in Florida 🇩🇪 <a href="https://t.co/yzngnbTM5k">pic.twitter.com/yzngnbTM5k</a>

    This one was particularly painful, as second-half substitution Megan Rapinoe equalized in the dying moments, only to watch Germany almost immediately retake the lead:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/alexmorgan13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alexmorgan13</a> ➡️<a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a><a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> equalizes at 1-1! 🇺🇸🙌 <a href="https://t.co/sO31FD6zwU">pic.twitter.com/sO31FD6zwU</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Germany is back on top 2-1 🇩🇪 <a href="https://t.co/1Lx4lxoKuw">pic.twitter.com/1Lx4lxoKuw</a>

    While neither Germany, England nor Spain are pushovers by any stretch of the imagination, the USWNT is not accustomed to losing streaks, regardless of the competition. It's the country's first three-game losing streak in almost 30 years.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    2-1 loss to England<br>2-0 loss to Spain<br>2-1 loss to Germany<br><br>For the first time since March 1993 the USWNT have lost three straight matches ❌ <a href="https://t.co/BEmeITrAOw">pic.twitter.com/BEmeITrAOw</a>

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>'s 71-game home unbeaten streak is snapped. It was the 2nd-longest in team history.<br><br>🇺🇸 U.S. has lost three straight games for the first time since 1993.<br><br>🇺🇸 U.S. has conceded multiple goals in three straight games for the first time since 2001.

    So as you might expect, angst was high on Twitter after the match, and much of it was directed at manager Vlatko Andonovski:

    Michael Hand @OBOY2377

    Vlatko Andonovski is ruining the USWNT. It's a shame what's he's doing.

    TAC @terrocracy

    It’s time for Vlatko Andonovski to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    K. @katieweavil

    I want Vlatko Andonovski fired immediately after the game ends. This experiment needs to stop.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    The USWNT is kind of a mess right now. That’s usually a status reserved for the USMNT in our country. It’s weird to see them play this poorly this often.

    Haley Rosen @HaleyRosen

    The women’s international game has grown so much. Say what you want about Vlatko, but this is one of the most talented USWNT rosters we have ever had, and the group has struggled more than I have ever seen.

    Jayme Mizzoni @Jaymemizzoni

    The injuries and vlatko’s coaching.. this isn’t a championship team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>

    Steph Yang | Horrible Soccer Goose @thrace

    I don't think this game was a tactical disaster or anything, it's just that one of the things that's been missing is something that's been elusive for a while and imo it feels more like it's on the mental/energy side <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>

    abby 🇩🇪 (fan account) @leahfridas

    it’s not crazy that the uswnt is losing this game and y’all gotta realize that 😭 the game is growing and germany has been one of the greats for a while don’t act shocked that they took advantage of a failing uswnt

    Dustin Page @DustinMPage

    Sigh. This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> team has so many issues. Love their fight. They always fight. But something has to change. They simply aren’t sharp. Don’t know where they find answers at the moment..

    It's hard to pinpoint what, exactly, is going on with this current iteration of the USWNT. There's no doubt a transition happening from many of the tried-and-true veterans to a young and extremely talented next generation.

    There is also the fact that the rest of the world is simply starting to close the gap on the United States in the women's game.

    But it's hard to completely dismiss the possibility that Andonovski isn't currently resonating with his players, or his current tactics aren't getting the job done. Something is amiss, and when a team has as much talent as this squad possesses, the gaze of blame generally settles on the manager.

    Andonovski will have a few days to figure something out before the United States and Germany tangle again on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. If the United States loses for a fourth straight time, Andonovski's seat might get a little more than hot.

