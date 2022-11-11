Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We LoveNovember 11, 2022
While talent and opportunity rule the fantasy football world, matchups aren't far behind in terms of what matters most.
Just look at Thursday night. Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman torched the vulnerable Atlanta Falcons for the second time in three weeks, running his two-game totals against the Falcons to 248 rushing yards and four scores. In the week between, though, the stingier Cincinnati Bengals limited him to just 21 scrimmage yards and zero scores on nine touches.
With both talent and matchups in mind, let's break down the Week 10 NFL slate with rankings and the top matchup at each of the four offensive positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIN)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAX)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CLE)
5. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)
6. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at SF)
8. Geno Smith, SEA (at TB)
9. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at KC)
10. Tom Brady, TB (vs. SEA)
Best Matchup: Justin Fields vs. Detroit Lions
Fields' fantasy hype train might seem like it's hit top speed in recent weeks, but this Sunday could send it into overdrive.
Chicago has made an effort to weaponize his rushing skills, and he's been superb. In his last four outings, he's had 49 carries for 408 yards and three scores. There are featured backs who can't match that. Meanwhile, Fields has also tallied 643 passing yards and seven more touchdowns.
He could do even more damage this Sunday, as he draws a Detroit defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
Projected stats: 121 passing yards and two touchdowns, 117 rushing yards and one touchdown
Running Back
Top 20
1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. HOU)
2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAC)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at PIT)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DEN)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at SF)
6. Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIA)
7. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at TB)
8. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at KC)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. IND)
10. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at NYG)
11. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BUF)
12. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at LV)
13. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS)
14. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DAL)
15. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. SEA)
16. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET)
17. D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI)
18. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. CLE)
19. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI)
20. Tony Pollard, DAL (at GB)
Best Matchup: Saquon Barkley vs. Houston Texans
Barkley's climb back to the top of the running back rankings has had a slew of magical moments, but this could be the most spectacular of all.
Saying the Texans have the worst rush defense in football doesn't cut it. Houston has coughed up an unfathomable 180.6 rushing yards per game. The next most generous run defense, which belongs to Detroit, has surrendered 148.8. The gap between those teams (31.8 yards per game) is wider than what separates the 31st-ranked Lions from the 14th-ranked Miami Dolphins.
Video-game numbers falls short of describing what Barkley could do in this contest.
Projected stats: 132 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CLE)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIN)
4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BUF)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)
6. Davante Adams, LV (vs. IND)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CLE)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at CHI)
10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at GB)
11. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAC)
12. Amari Cooper, CLE (at MIA)
13. Mike Evans, TB (vs. SEA)
14. DK Metcalf, SEA (at TB)
15. Chris Olave, NO (at PIT)
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. JAX)
17. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAC)
18. Allen Lazard, GB (vs. DAL)
19. Christian Kirk, JAX (at KC)
20. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
Best Matchup: Chris Olave at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Saints haven't had a ton go right this season, but the strong start to Olave's career might top the list of exceptions.
He caught all three passes thrown his way in his first NFL outing, and that apparently got him green-lighted for all the targets he can handle from that point forward. His 72 targets are 12th-most in the league, and he has turned those chances into 43 receptions for 618 yards and two scores.
It would be nice to get those touchdown catches up, and this matchup might make it happen. In addition to allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers, the Steelers have also tied the Chiefs for the most touchdown passes allowed at 17 in eight games.
Projected stats: Nine receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. JAX)
2. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at BUF)
4. George Kittle, SF (vs. LAC)
5. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LAR)
6. Gerald Everett, LAC (at SF)
7. Greg Dulcich, DEN (at TEN)
8. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NO)
9. David Njoku, CLE (at MIA)
10. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI)
Best Matchup: Tyler Higbee vs. Arizona Cardinals
Higbee needs a bounce-back game in the worst kind of way.
He was heavily involved in L.A.'s passing attack the first five weeks, tallying 33 receptions on 48 targets for 290 yards. In his three games since, though, he's down to just three receptions on nine targets for 22 yards.
If he's ever going to snap out of it, this is the week to do it. The Cardinals have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. They just allowed eight receptions for 120 yards to Noah Fant and Will Dissly, and back in Week 3, they let Higbee get loose for four receptions (on four targets) and 61 yards.
Projected stats: Five receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown