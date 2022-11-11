Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While talent and opportunity rule the fantasy football world, matchups aren't far behind in terms of what matters most.

Just look at Thursday night. Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman torched the vulnerable Atlanta Falcons for the second time in three weeks, running his two-game totals against the Falcons to 248 rushing yards and four scores. In the week between, though, the stingier Cincinnati Bengals limited him to just 21 scrimmage yards and zero scores on nine touches.

With both talent and matchups in mind, let's break down the Week 10 NFL slate with rankings and the top matchup at each of the four offensive positions.

