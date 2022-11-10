Lakers' LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving 'Should Be Able to Play' After Apology

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted Thursday that his former teammate Kyrie Irving should be allowed to return to the court after apologizing for tweeting a link to an antisemitic video.

Irving, who did not initially apologize for amplifying the video and was somewhat combative when asked about the topic, was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games without pay and given a series of requirements he had to fulfill before his suspension would be rescinded:

