    Lakers' LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving 'Should Be Able to Play' After Apology

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted Thursday that his former teammate Kyrie Irving should be allowed to return to the court after apologizing for tweeting a link to an antisemitic video.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.

    Irving, who did not initially apologize for amplifying the video and was somewhat combative when asked about the topic, was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games without pay and given a series of requirements he had to fulfill before his suspension would be rescinded:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: <br><br>- Apologize/condemn movie<br>- $500K donation to anti-hate causes<br>- Sensitivity training<br>- Antisemitic training<br>- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders<br>- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

