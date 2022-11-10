Titans Release New Renderings of $2.1B Proposed Domed Stadium Set to Open in 2026

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans released more artist renderings Wednesday showing details of their proposed $2.1 billion domed stadium, which is projected to open for the 2026 NFL season.

In October, the Titans and Nashville mayor John Cooper reached an agreement to build the venue, which would be capable of hosting year-round events, including a future Super Bowl.

"When my father brought this team to Tennessee 25 years ago, I don't think he could have imagined a better home for our organization," team owner Amy Adams Strunk said. "The way the people of Tennessee have embraced this team as their own is truly something special, and I am thrilled that with this new agreement, we will cement our future here in Nashville for another generation."

The Titans released the initial renderings a week after the announcement, noting the stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a translucent roof and an estimated 60,000-seat capacity.

"We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state," Titans president Burke Nihill said. "We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."

Wednesday's renderings included a look at how the stadium would look set up for a concert, along with some exterior aspects of the project.

The organization moved to Nashville from Houston in 1997. It changed the nickname from the Oilers to the Titans two years later.

Nissan Stadium, the team's current home, opened in 1999 and features a capacity of just over 69,000, so there will be around 10,000 fewer seats at the new venue.

Along with the Titans, the Tennessee State college football program also uses Nissan Stadium as its home field.

The new stadium project, which still needs final approval from the city's Metro Council, could break ground in the fall of 2023.