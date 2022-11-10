X

    Nike Reveals New City Edition Jerseys for 29 NBA Teams

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 10, 2022

    UNCASVILLE, CT - JULY 17: Nike logos celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Swoosh are seen on the scorer's table during the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun on July 17, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Nike revealed the City Edition uniforms that will be worn by 29 NBA teams during the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nike has unveiled this year’s ‘City Edition’ uniforms 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/yR7RhlNpnH">pic.twitter.com/yR7RhlNpnH</a>

    The NBA first introduced City Edition uniforms in 2016 as a way for teams to celebrate the heritage and culture of their respective cities—all while taking design risks that might be less well-received for standard jerseys.

    The result has been a wildly successful campaign that melds unique designs and cultural celebration. NBA teams also tend to design courts specifically for City Edition nights, which have their own way of standing out.

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    The Cavs' City Edition court <a href="https://t.co/uMNIgY457W">pic.twitter.com/uMNIgY457W</a>

    Suns Uniform Tracker @SunsUniTracker

    Here's the Suns new City Edition court! <a href="https://t.co/Mn7mVMVoA6">pic.twitter.com/Mn7mVMVoA6</a>

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    The Heat's City Edition court to be utilized tonight and during other select games going forward (although not sure how long the FTX logo lasts): <a href="https://t.co/ymGx6sfcca">pic.twitter.com/ymGx6sfcca</a>

    While the takes on designs tend to be left to the eye of the beholder—we're not quite sure what the Suns were going for—the City Edition releases have become a yearly tradition that have produced some iconic looks. The Miami Heat's "Miami Vice" releases were beloved and will likely return as throwbacks for years to come, and this year's Warriors look is one of the standout jerseys in the campaign's history.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.