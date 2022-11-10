Nike Reveals New City Edition Jerseys for 29 NBA Teams

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nike revealed the City Edition uniforms that will be worn by 29 NBA teams during the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday.

The NBA first introduced City Edition uniforms in 2016 as a way for teams to celebrate the heritage and culture of their respective cities—all while taking design risks that might be less well-received for standard jerseys.

The result has been a wildly successful campaign that melds unique designs and cultural celebration. NBA teams also tend to design courts specifically for City Edition nights, which have their own way of standing out.

While the takes on designs tend to be left to the eye of the beholder—we're not quite sure what the Suns were going for—the City Edition releases have become a yearly tradition that have produced some iconic looks. The Miami Heat's "Miami Vice" releases were beloved and will likely return as throwbacks for years to come, and this year's Warriors look is one of the standout jerseys in the campaign's history.