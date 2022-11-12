The Usos Beat New Day to Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in History

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Usos defeated New Day on Friday night's episode of SmackDown to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and ensure they will surpass The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

Both teams had near-falls in a back-and-forth match.

In the end, the Usos won with a 1D on Kofi Kingston in midair for the pin.

Entering SmackDown, The Usos had been champions for 482 days, putting them one day short of the record established by New Day members Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E between August 2015 and December 2016.

Jimmy and Jey Uso won the SmackDown tag team titles when they beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in July 2021, and they added the Raw titles by beating RK-Bro in a Winners Take All match on the May 20, 2022, episode of the blue brand.

The brothers' dominance in the tag division has operated in lockstep with that of their cousin and Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, who surpassed 800 days as undisputed WWE universal champion after beating Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, The Usos were preparing for their Crown Jewel title defense against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes, but they were confronted by Kingston and Woods, who expressed their desire to beat them and protect their own record.

It was then announced that the winner of The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel would take on The New Day this week on SmackDown, and the twins managed to retain the straps in a hard-fought clash with Butch and Holland.

Given their great matches and interactions over the years, it can be argued that The Usos vs. The New Day is the greatest tag team rivalry in WWE history.

At a time when WWE often put tag team wrestling on the back burner, The Usos and The New Day managed to remain relevant, facing each other in matches that rarely put the spotlight on tag team wrestling, including Hell in a Cell and Elimination Chamber.

Friday's bout didn't have any bells and whistles, but it was perhaps the biggest match the two teams have had against each other.

Ultimately, The Usos retained and supplanted their opponents as the longest-reigning WWE tag champs of all time, creating doubt whether any team will be able to knock them from their perch any time soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).