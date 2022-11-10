Former All-Star P.K. Subban to Join ESPN as Hockey Analyst After Retiring from NHL

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

ESPN announced Thursday that former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban will join the network as an NHL analyst.

Subban, who signed a three-year contract with ESPN following his retirement from the NHL in September, said the following regarding the next step in his career:

"I've known for a few weeks now. It's been tough to have known what I was going to do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I'm excited now that we're now here. I had done some work last postseason and it was great. I enjoyed working with the producers and everybody."

The 13-year NHL veteran is set to primarily work as a studio analyst, although he will also call games on occasion.

The 33-year-old Subban played for the Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils during a career that saw him earn three All-Star selections.

He also won the Norris Trophy in 2013 as the NHL's top defenseman, as well as the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2022, which is given annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."

Originally selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL draft, Subban spent the first seven years of his career in Montreal and enjoyed his most productive seasons there.

Subban reached the 50-point plateau in three consecutive seasons from 2013-14 through 2015-16, and he won the Norris Trophy during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season when he registered 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 42 games.

He also made history by becoming the first and only Black player to date to win that prestigious award.

After getting traded to Nashville in 2016, he had three solid seasons for the Preds, including 59 points and a career-high 16 goals in 2017-18.

Subban's play dropped off noticeably in his final three NHL seasons with the Devils, as he didn't have more than 22 points in any of those seasons and had a minus rating in each campaign as well.

All told, Subban appeared in 834 regular-season games during his career, registering 115 goals and 352 assists for 467 points, to go along with a plus-5 rating and 905 penalty minutes.

Subban was one of the biggest personalities in the NHL during his 13 years in the league, and he will bring his charisma and excitement to ESPN not only as an analyst, but also as the host of the P.K.'s Places ESPN+ series, which will debut next year.