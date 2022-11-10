Brian Robinson's Agent Calls Out Commanders for Statement on Attorney General

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Ryan Williams, the agent for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., ripped the organization for invoking his client's name as part of a statement released Wednesday in response to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

Racine's office announced earlier in the day that he will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET Thursday to "make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders."

In a response criticizing Racine's decision and highlighting the "out-of-control violent crime" in D.C., the Commanders referenced Robinson being shot multiple times during an August robbery attempt.

Williams responded with a Twitter post:

Commanders president Jason Wright told Keim the team's statement "expressed our external counsel's ongoing frustration with the Attorney General's office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team."

Wright added the comments "should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player" and noted he reached out to D.C. Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee to express the team's support in their fight against gun violence.

MPD has arrested two suspects, juveniles who were 16 and 14 at the time of the Aug. 28 shooting, in connection to the case. Both teenagers have been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

"I was just happy they found somebody," Robinson told reporters after the first arrest last week. "I [haven't] been thinking much about it, just focusing on the season. ... There was a relief."

Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, returned from the injuries suffered in the attack to make his NFL debut on Oct. 9. He's recorded 226 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown across his first five appearances.

Racine's office didn't provide any further details on the announcement set for Thursday, per Keim.

Meanwhile, team owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced last week they'd retained Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" involving the club, which includes potentially selling the NFL franchise.

The Snyders have been majority owners of the Commanders since 1999.

On the field, Washington sits last in the NFC East with a 4-5 record ahead of Monday night's road game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0).