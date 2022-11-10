Nets' Kevin Durant Says He'll 'Always Give Knicks Fans S--t' About Rooting for NYK

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Following Wednesday's 112-85 win over the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant discussed his dynamic with Knicks fans.

When asked about an interaction he had prior to the game with some young Knicks fans, Durant discussed the rivalry between the Nets and Knicks and why he feels compelled to have fun with it:

"As long as I've got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s--t about being a Knicks fan," Durant said. "It only adds to the rivalry, and the fans feel more engaged when they see a player engaging in the rivalry as well, so it's all in fun."

