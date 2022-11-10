The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency

0 of 8

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander.

Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

No one had seen a pitcher, especially of this caliber, return from Tommy John surgery at this age commanding high figures like Verlander, but now everyone knows the results of the experiment.

In 2022, Verlander led baseball with the lowest ERA, WHIP and tied for lowest opponent batting average.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top landing spots for the greatest right-handed pitcher of his generation.