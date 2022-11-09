Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt Win 2022 MLB Hank Aaron Award as Top Offensive Players

AP Photo/Eric Gay

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt have been named this year's Hank Aaron Award winners as the game's top offensive players for the American League and National League, respectively.

Judge hit an AL-record 62 home runs. He also posted MLB highs with 131 RBI, 133 runs and a 1.111 OPS. His .311 batting average was second in the AL as well.

Goldschmidt amassed 35 home runs and 115 RBI to go with a .317 batting average. His .981 OPS led the NL.

Judge put the Yankees offense on his back en route to a 99-63 record, an American League East title and an ALCS appearance.

No other regular hit better than .261, and only one other Yankee (Anthony Rizzo) posted an OPS better than .761.

The 30-year-old looks primed to win the AL MVP award. He's now a free agent, however, adding his name to a loaded class that includes fellow All-Stars Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón, among others.

Thanks largely to Goldschmidt's efforts, the Cardinals won the NL Central with a 93-69 record. They fell to the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round.

Still, Goldschmidt enjoyed a tremendous season that also included his seventh All-Star appearance. The four-time Gold Glove winner is the presumptive favorite for the NL MVP award as well.

The 35-year-old will be back in St. Louis next year and has two years left on his contract.