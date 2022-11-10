Lakers' LeBron James to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Clippers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will undergo medical testing Thursday to determine the severity of a groin injury suffered during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I didn't do anything extraneous on the play," James said about his fourth-quarter exit. "Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line."

He added: "I'll go around [the clock] treatment for 24 hours, and if it's OK on Friday, I'll be in the lineup."

James tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes before departing Wednesday's game.

The 37-year-old has also been dealing with a foot injury, which he said will only get better with rest. It cost the forward one game, although he did not want to sit out for an extended period of time.

The Lakers have struggled both with and without James in the lineup, producing just a 2-9 record this season. But he still continues to produce individually, averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

The 18-time All-Star was even better last season when healthy, scoring 30.3 points per game for the second-highest average of his career. He added 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The only problem for the veteran in recent years has been durability, playing just 56 games last year while dealing with knee, ankle and abdominal issues. In 2020-21, an ankle injury helped limit him to just 45 games.

James will need to stay on the court this season in order to help the Lakers remain competitive in the Western Conference.