Windhorst: 'Rumblings' Some NBA Owners Are Ready to Sell; 'Market Is Getting Ripe'

The rising value of NBA organizations could cause some owners to consider selling in the coming years, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"There's starting to be some rumblings of some NBA owners maybe looking to sell," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM). "That the market is getting ripe for NBA owners to sell.

The NFL's Denver Broncos set a new North American record after selling for $4.65 billion in June. This could carry over into the NBA, and the upcoming collective bargaining agreement and new media rights deal could help values grow even more.

"There might be some folks sitting on the sideline sort of wondering 'Should I sell?' and they're going to see these numbers," Windhorst added.

Joe Tsai purchased the Brooklyn Nets for a total of $2.35 billion in 2019 while Tilman Fertitta spent $2.2 billion on the Houston Rockets in 2017, but values have soared around the league even in the past few years.

According to Forbes, the Golden State Warriors led the NBA with a valuation of $7 billion, while 20 different teams were worth at least $2 billion.

The average team is worth $2.86 billion, a growth of 15 percent from a year ago, per Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum of Forbes.

With the Washington Commanders asking price reportedly set at $7 billion, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, it's clear the price of sports franchises will continue to skyrocket.

NBA owners might take advantage of the opportunity to make a huge profit on their initial purchase by selling soon.