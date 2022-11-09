Report: Kyrie Didn't Run 10 Steve Nash Calls; Nets Players 'Did Whatever They Wanted'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Prior to Steve Nash agreeing to step down as head coach and part ways with the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 1, Kyrie Irving and other Nets players reportedly defied Nash on the court.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, an anonymous veteran advance scout said he witnessed Irving ignore play calls by Nash on 10 different occasions during an Oct. 29 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The scout added, "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. Nash would call something, and he'd run the opposite. I've never seen anything like that."

Regarding a lack of respect for Nash as coach, the issue reportedly wasn't limited to Irving, as a source close to the team said the Nets players "did whatever they wanted" regardless of the game plans Nash came up with.

Another anonymous scout called the Nets "the most dysfunctional team I’ve seen [in years]."

Nash was aware of the issue, as Nets general manager Sean Marks said Nash told him the team was "not responding to me," per ESPN Radio's Alan Hahn.

The Nets hired Nash, who was a two-time NBA MVP as a player, in 2020 in hopes that he would be able to relate well to Irving and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn also traded for James Harden early in the 2020-21 season.

Brooklyn experienced a second-round playoff exit that year, however, and amid controversy last season, including Irving missing significant time because of not being vaccinated against COVID-19, the Nets fell well short of their goals again.

Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons, and the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

There was a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the team prior to the 2022-23 season, as Durant had requested a trade, there were trade rumors regarding Irving and it was unclear if Simmons would be healthy after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign.

The Nets moved forward with all of those pieces, but they didn't click under Nash, and he left following a 2-5 start.

Brooklyn has looked better under interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, posting a 2-2 record, with Irving missing three of those games because of a suspension for sharing the link of a movie that includes antisemitic views on his social media.

The dysfunction has seemingly continued even after Nash's departure, but there is still belief that the Nets could accomplish something big thanks to the top-flight talent they possess.

Based on how rocky things have been and the fact that Irving is in the midst of the final year of his contract, however, this season likely represents the final opportunity for the core of Durant, Irving and Simmons to go on a deep run.