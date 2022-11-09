X

    Oilers' Evander Kane Hospitalized After Suffering 'Deep Cut' on Wrist vs. Lightning

    Erin WalshNovember 9, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts against the Washington Capitals during the first period of the game at Capital One Arena on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was transported to the hospital and will undergo a procedure after suffering a "deep cut" to his wrist during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, per NHL on TNT.

    Kane suffered the injury during the second period when Patrick Maroon's skate caught his wrist while trying to get up following a hit along the boards.

