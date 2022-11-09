Oilers' Evander Kane Hospitalized After Suffering 'Deep Cut' on Wrist vs. Lightning

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was transported to the hospital and will undergo a procedure after suffering a "deep cut" to his wrist during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, per NHL on TNT.

Kane suffered the injury during the second period when Patrick Maroon's skate caught his wrist while trying to get up following a hit along the boards.

