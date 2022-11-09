WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8November 9, 2022
The November 8 edition of WWE NXT promised a major NXT Women's Tag Team Championships rematch and a confrontation between the NXT champion and his next challenger.
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance managed to overcome Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in their first match thanks to a dubious match restart. In this rematch, Stark and Lyons hoped to avenge that loss and capture the tag team championships.
Bron Breakker and Von Wagner would join "The Grayson Waller Effect" after the future challenger took out the champion last week. Alba Fyre planned to continue her revenge tour against Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose by going after Jacy Jayne.
In exciting one-on-one matches, Cameron Grimes would face Joe Gacy one last time, and Axiom would compete with JD McDonagh. Brutus Creed would finally get five minutes with Damon Kemp. Andre Chase looked for revenge against Charlie Dempsey.
This show promised to be jam-packed as championships were defended and more title matches were set up for the future.
Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy (w/ Schism)
- Grimes sent Gacy careening into the other members of Schism then set up for the Cave-In, but his opponent bailed. Grimes dived into the crowd.
- Carmelo Hayes confidently declared in "The Barbershop" that he would take his NXT North American Championship back because Wes Lee was a paper champion.
- Scrypts interrupted NXT by turning off the lights to announce his coming arrival.
Without friends to help him, Cameron Grimes struggled against Joe Gacy. Ava Raine knocked him off the apron to set up Gacy for the handspring clothesline for the win.
This was a perfectly serviceable opener that should put an end to this rivalry. Grimes never had a chance because he refused to ever accept help. This match was driven by that story with too much interference to be great.
Grimes needs to move on whether he moves to the main roster or finds a fresh direction. Meanwhile, Schism looks stronger than ever. NXT needs to capitalize on the group's momentum by giving Gacy or The Dyad championship gold.
Result
Gacy def. Grimes by pinfall.
Grade
B
Elektra Lopez vs. Sol Ruca
- Ruca sent Lopez outside only to get clotheslined onto the floor when she followed.
- Alba Fyre pulled up on Jacy Jayne in a nearby mall and attacked her during a video call with Mandy Rose.
Sol Ruca looked good for a moment in this match, but Elektra Lopez dropped her off the top rope. She followed up with a powerbomb to win. After the bell, Indi Hartwell attacked her, starting a brawl.
For a match that included two developing women, this was better than expected but still more messy than impactful. Lopez needs to show what she can do in this second NXT run as a singles star if she is going to make the main roster jump.
Ruca has potential but has not nearly put it all together. It could take her a year or more before she is a serious in-ring competitor for the women's division.
Result
Lopez def. Ruca by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Andre Chase (w/ Chase U) vs. Charlie Dempsey
- In the locker room, Duke gave Chase a motivational speech before his match.
- Chase opened this match by clotheslining Dempsey to the floor then slamming him onto the apron.
Andre Chase looked great against Charlie Dempsey, hitting him with his signature offensive flurry. However, after Dempsey wrestled Chase to the mat with an arm trap submission, transitioning into a crossface, Hudson threw in the towel for his mentor.
Chase has a fun flurry of offense in the ring that he commits to. However, there was not much of a match here. Dempsey barely got any offense in, making the finish awkward, as he had not even fully locked in his submission hold.
The angle itself was solid though. Chase has to continue to question if he can trust Hudson. Meanwhile, Dempsey got a needed victory.
Result
Dempsey def. Chase by ringside submission.
Grade
C
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (w/ Tony D'Angelo) vs. Hank Walker
- Walker got a second wind as Stacks continued to insult him, throwing around his more seasoned opponent. The crowd went wild.
- Kiana James confronted Fallon Henley in her bar, wanting to buy the building. Henley refused while Brooks Jensen could not take his eyes off James.
As Tony D'Angelo cheered him on, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo weathered a late flurry from Hank Walker with a thumb to the eye. He hit a running knee drop to take the victory.
This was a short, fine squash match. Walker is a delightfully simple character. He is an every-man. As long as he keeps learning, he could be a dark horse in NXT down the line.
WWE is trying to build up Stacks, but he has not shown a ton of upside yet. Until The Don is ready to get back to wrestling again, The Family will be involved in a short midcard segment most weeks.
Result
Stacks def. Walker by pinfall.
Grade
C-
"The Grayson Waller Effect" with Guests Bron Breakker and Von Wagner
- Waller continued to tease his interest in challenging for the NXT Championship.
- In an interview, Wes Lee promised that he would make Carmelo Hayes miss.
- In a Twitter video, Apollo Crews called out Breakker when he returns to the US.
The host of "The Grayson Waller Effect" enjoyed antagonizing Bron Breakker, but the NXT champion was far more focused on Von Wagner. The two big man stood face to face, and Breakker knocked out Mr. Stone for trying to get involved.
This was better than expected. In particular, Wagner showed improvement on the mic. He was the loudest talker in the segment, and he made a decent impression. He sold his lack of fear.
Breakker vs. Wagner is not an exciting match, but since it will be just a TV bout next week, it should be a solid part of the program. Hopefully, Breakker will get a more interesting rival for NXT Deadline.
Grade
B
JD McDonagh vs. Axiom
- Backstage, McDonagh made fun of an injured Nathan Frazer in front of Axiom.
- McDonagh sent the steel steps into the left knee of Axiom. After a moonsault outside, Axiom hurt his right knee too, giving McDonagh targets for his technical attack.
- McDonagh went for a moonsault, but Axiom transitioned him mid-air into a triangle submission. McDonagh went for his finisher, and Axiom reversed again.
- Cora Jade called Wendy Choo friendless in a pre-taped promo.
JD McDonagh twisted the left knee of Axiom until it sounded like it popped. Despite Axiom's refusal to quit, the referee stopped the match. Afterward, The Necessary Evil warned everyone the roster to get on his level, including Apollo Crews.
McDonagh and Axiom are fantastic together. The back-and-forth reversals were fantastic. The way Axiom sold the pain he was in made clear that The Necessary Evil was slowly winning this battle.
The finish continues to build up McDonagh as a dangerous man in a way he was not before his two NXT Championship matches. The injury did not look truly legitimate, more story-focused, but it was just real enough to sell The Necessary Evil as dangerous.
It is rare that heels can sell this idea that one match with them is career-threatening. If NXT keeps selling this, McDonagh might genuinely make the third time the charm against Bron Breakker and have earned it.
Result
McDonagh def. Axiom by referee stoppage.
Grade
A
