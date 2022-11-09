WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The November 8 edition of WWE NXT promised a major NXT Women's Tag Team Championships rematch and a confrontation between the NXT champion and his next challenger.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance managed to overcome Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in their first match thanks to a dubious match restart. In this rematch, Stark and Lyons hoped to avenge that loss and capture the tag team championships.



Bron Breakker and Von Wagner would join "The Grayson Waller Effect" after the future challenger took out the champion last week. Alba Fyre planned to continue her revenge tour against Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose by going after Jacy Jayne.



In exciting one-on-one matches, Cameron Grimes would face Joe Gacy one last time, and Axiom would compete with JD McDonagh. Brutus Creed would finally get five minutes with Damon Kemp. Andre Chase looked for revenge against Charlie Dempsey.



This show promised to be jam-packed as championships were defended and more title matches were set up for the future.

