Klay Thompson Fouled Kevin Huerter at End of Kings-Warriors, NBA L2M Report Says

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It's unlikely to provide much solace, but the NBA acknowledged Sacramento Kings players and fans have a right to be upset about the lack of a foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in Monday's 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The league's Last Two Minute Report ruled Thompson committed a foul on Kings guard Kevin Huerter's game-tying three-point attempt. Officials swallowed their whistles on the floor, much to the chagrin of Kings players, who expressed their displeasure after the game:

The Last Two Minute Report also said officials missed a traveling call on Stephen Curry with 16.6 seconds remaining. Had the referees made the call, the Kings would have gotten possession down only one point and had a chance for a game-winning shot.

This is the second time in a week that officiating has arguably cost the Kings a close game. The league said officials missed a travel by Tyler Herro before the Miami Heat guard hit a game-winning three in last Wednesday's 110-107 win over Sacramento.

"I feel bad for our guys," Kings coach Mike Brown told reporters. "It's tough being a Sacramento King, I think, because Kevin got fouled. … I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a three, that's a foul. A guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that's a travel.

"We just want an opportunity to win in overtime, but just like in the Miami game, I asked the ref if it was a foul, and he said no. It was clearly a foul."

Monday's loss dropped Sacramento to 3-6 on the season. The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are the only two Western Conference teams with worse records.