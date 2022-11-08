Report: Kyrie Irving Had 'Productive and Understanding' Meeting with Adam Silver

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a "productive and understanding visit" with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Irving was suspended by his team for a minimum of five games after sharing an antisemitic film on social media and failing to disavow antisemitism.

Silver, who is Jewish, said in a statement last week that he planned to meet with Irving in person to discuss the situation.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said.

Irving later took responsibility for his actions in a post on Instagram, acknowledging that the film he shared featured antisemitic statements and narratives.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," he wrote.

The apology was one of several tasks for Irving to complete before he could return to the Nets:

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who is also a vice president for the National Basketball Players Association, said the NBPA takes issue with these imposed requirements and could appeal the suspension on behalf of Irving, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

The meeting with Silver could still be the first step toward making his way back to the court.

Brooklyn is 2-1 without the seven-time All-Star this season, but the squad still needs help after its 4-7 start to the season. Irving is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in eight appearances in 2022-23.