UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Head-to-Toe Breakdown

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant forces in MMA today, but the Nigerian-born New Zealander will soon meet a challenge that many fans doubt he can topple: a fight with hulking Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira.

It goes down in the main event of UFC 281 this Saturday, with the Manhattan skyline for a backdrop, and it has captured the attention of the MMA community in a way that few other fights have this year. But it will not be the first time Adesanya and Pereira have met.

The two middleweights twice clashed in the Glory kickboxing ring. Pereira won both times, first by unanimous decision in Shenzhen, China, in 2016, then by knockout a year later in Sao Paulo, and many favor the Brazilian to do it again this Saturday.

Of course, it's a totally different matchup under MMA rules. It remains to be seen if either fighter looks to grapple, but the very fact that option is there changes everything.

