Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'Very Surprised' Jeff Saturday Was Named Colts' Interim HC

Aaron Rodgers was among the many people shocked to see Jeff Saturday named the Indianapolis Colts interim coach after Frank Reich was fired on Monday.

"I was very surprised, definitely," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "Just it's so rare that somebody, I think he was coaching high school, right? Definitely no NFL coaching experience, I don't believe."

Saturday has no coaching experience at either the NFL or college level, becoming the first person since Norm Van Brocklin in 1961 to become an NFL head coach without coaching at these levels, per Pro Football Talk.

"It's different," Rodgers added. "Usually you just appoint someone from the staff, right? I'm just surprised. It's rare. Hopefully it works out for them."

The Colts have a lot of room for improvement after falling to 3-5-1 on the season with Sunday's 26-3 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The squad ranks dead last in the NFL with just 14.7 points scored per game.

Saturday, who spent three years as a coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, is best known for his playing career as an All-Pro center. He helped the Colts win the Super Bowl after the 2006 season and earned six Pro Bowl selections across 14 NFL seasons.

Rodgers played with Saturday on the Packers in 2012, with the team going 11-5 before losing in the divisional round.

Even knowing the 47-year-old as a former teammate, Rodgers still doesn't know what to expect from Saturday as a head coach. The quarterback expected the Colts to take the usual route in promoting from within, but the bold move could pay off for the squad after a rough start.

Green Bay will try to navigate its own poor start to the season after falling to 3-6.