Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free Agency Rumors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's been over a month since the 2022-23 NHL season opened on Oct. 7. Before the start of November, six trades took place, with the Vancouver Canucks involved in three of those, acquiring defensemen Ethan Bear and Riley Stillman as well as center Jack Studnicka.

It was understandable why the Canucks were so busy, given their 2-5-2 record from October. They're not the only club stumbling from the gate that could turn to the trade market for a quick fix.

In Toronto, the Maple Leafs' record of 4-4-2 through October had some observers suggesting a trade may be necessary to reverse their fortunes. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks' 3-8-0 record generated media chatter claiming management could be open to offers.

It's not uncommon for rumors to fly whenever teams aren't playing well in the opening weeks of a season. Whether we should put much stock into them, however, is another matter. That's what we'll try to sort out as we consider which recent notable speculation is worth buying or selling.

