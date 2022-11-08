Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says NFL's Stats 'Don't See Issues' with Turf Fields over Grass

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says NFL's Stats 'Don't See Issues' with Turf Fields over GrassNovember 8, 2022
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe there is a problem with turf fields amid the recent criticism about it causing injuries.
"Our league stats don't see issues with the type of surface that we have as opposed to natural grass," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "We don't see issues. No facts bear that out."
The Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is among the 14 NFL stadiums to feature artificial turf. Those stadiums host half of the league's 32 teams (two stadiums host multiple teams).
Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell became the latest to complain about the playing surface after his team's Week 9 road loss to the Detroit Loins:
De'Vondre Campbell @Came_Along_Way
This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields. I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>
Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn right ACL in the game at Ford Field, while cornerback Eric Stokes, receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones also left the game with injuries.
After Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb created a petition that stated 90 percent of players prefer real grass:
Nick Chubb @NickChubb
90% of NFL Players prefer real grass, including me! In 2020 I sprained my MCL on artificial turf. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlipTheTurf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlipTheTurf</a> to real grass with <a href="https://twitter.com/PenningtonLawn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PenningtonLawn</a> and sign the petition: <a href="https://t.co/Rj6Z8gzOFu">https://t.co/Rj6Z8gzOFu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PenningtonPartner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PenningtonPartner</a> <a href="https://t.co/2bV3GVSzQo">pic.twitter.com/2bV3GVSzQo</a>
Beckham also called for a switch to grass earlier this season after New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL.
In 2020, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned a letter calling for all teams to switch to natural grass, citing higher injury rates on artificial turf.
Despite the repeated calls for change, team owners like Jones don't appear to be in any hurry to make a switch.