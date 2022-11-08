Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says NFL's Stats 'Don't See Issues' with Turf Fields over Grass

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe there is a problem with turf fields amid the recent criticism about it causing injuries.

"Our league stats don't see issues with the type of surface that we have as opposed to natural grass," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "We don't see issues. No facts bear that out."

The Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is among the 14 NFL stadiums to feature artificial turf. Those stadiums host half of the league's 32 teams (two stadiums host multiple teams).

Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell became the latest to complain about the playing surface after his team's Week 9 road loss to the Detroit Loins:

Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn right ACL in the game at Ford Field, while cornerback Eric Stokes, receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones also left the game with injuries.

After Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb created a petition that stated 90 percent of players prefer real grass:

Beckham also called for a switch to grass earlier this season after New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL.

In 2020, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned a letter calling for all teams to switch to natural grass, citing higher injury rates on artificial turf.

Despite the repeated calls for change, team owners like Jones don't appear to be in any hurry to make a switch.